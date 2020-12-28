Alcohol Abuse and Covid-19: Two coliding epidemics

Today at 09:33 Open lines Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 National Coronavirus Command Council meets as infections near the million mark: Tougher restrictions could be imposed nationwide Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 10:33 Alleged claims of abuse and being kicked out of restaurant by patron (''along with two other tables") after querying social distancing protocol Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:05 Person Finance Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

125 125

Today at 11:32 World of Work- 10 Lessons for Working and Living Location Free: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:45 Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak

125 125

Today at 12:08 Are they procuring vaccines for their members? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)

125 125

Today at 12:27 CT & KZN beaches The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zahid Badroodien

Jay Naicker - Spokesperson (Colonel) at Kwazulu Natal Police

125 125

Today at 12:45 Book feature: By the fading light The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ashraf Kagee

125 125