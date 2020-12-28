Alcohol Abuse and Covid-19: Two coliding epidemics

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Open lines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
National Coronavirus Command Council meets as infections near the million mark: Tougher restrictions could be imposed nationwide
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
Alleged claims of abuse and being kicked out of restaurant by patron (''along with two other tables") after querying social distancing protocol
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Person Finance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
World of Work- 10 Lessons for Working and Living Location Free: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 12:08
Are they procuring vaccines for their members?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 12:27
CT & KZN beaches
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Jay Naicker - Spokesperson (Colonel) at Kwazulu Natal Police
Today at 12:45
Book feature: By the fading light
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashraf Kagee
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk Feature / REPLAY
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill A second hard lockdown is not inevitable or necessary. John Maytham interviews Adrian Puren (NICD). 28 December 2020 9:05 AM
WC hospital emergency centres under strain, life-threatening cases take priority As Covid-19 cases continue to climb in the Western Cape and hospital beds run out, public sector hospitals are being more selectiv... 27 December 2020 1:24 PM
Curfew confusion: Overzealous SAPS enforcing incorrect closing hours, says CoCT The City of Cape Town has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to enforce the correct curfew and trading hours in the... 27 December 2020 11:33 AM
View all Local
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt' News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap. 24 December 2020 9:22 AM
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat. 22 December 2020 9:48 AM
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
View all Politics
Lack of planning blamed for long queues and trucker deaths at Beitbridge border At least four truck drivers have died at the Beitbridge border post amid major delays and congestion over the past couple of days. 26 December 2020 12:39 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free. 24 December 2020 8:48 AM
View all Business
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers. 24 December 2020 10:10 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
View all Sport
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Alcohol Abuse and Covid-19: Two coliding epidemics

Alcohol Abuse and Covid-19: Two coliding epidemics

28 December 2020 8:22 AM

Guest: Dr Nandi Siegfried


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill

28 December 2020 9:02 AM

A second hard lockdown is not inevitable or necessary. John Maytham interviews Adrian Puren (NICD).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concept Pop Up store in Cape Town

25 December 2020 11:40 AM

Guest:  Jodine Panter | Founder of 4U Place 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARU boss ordered to pay R37m to Stellenbosch University

25 December 2020 11:36 AM

Guest: Peter Du Toit | \Assistant Editor at News 24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

25 December 2020 11:29 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to prepare for surprise guests and gingerbread houses

25 December 2020 11:28 AM

Guest: Grace Stevens | Baker and Owner of Grace Stevens: Everyday baking and                 Decorating 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT Summer School : Cryptic Crosswords: Conspiracies, Clues and Compilers

24 December 2020 9:05 AM

Cryptic crosswords offer a complete mental workout and are believed to delay the onset of cognitive decline. However, people avoid them because cryptic clues seem too difficult to solve. They aren’t – you just need to learn the language.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANRAL on our festive season road stats

24 December 2020 8:51 AM

Traffic volumes are down all over South Africa, but worryingly some provinces are seeing large increases in road deaths. John Maytham speaks to Louw Kannemeyer, the Engineering Executive at SANRAL.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa has a new legal services ombud

24 December 2020 8:22 AM

After many years on the bench, Siraj Desai has just retired. Only to immediately become the legal services ombud. He talks to John Maytham about a career passed and a career ahead.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

24 December 2020 7:58 AM

EWN Africa Correspondent JJ Cornish with an update on what's happening in and around Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Curfew confusion: Overzealous SAPS enforcing incorrect closing hours, says CoCT

Local

WC hospital emergency centres under strain, life-threatening cases take priority

Local

[VIDEO] EMS crews in Khayelitsha kneel in prayer before braving Covid frontline

Local

Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: Metrorail suspends services in Cape Town

28 December 2020 7:48 AM

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

28 December 2020 6:58 AM

6 men involved in Mount Ayliff deadly clash to appear in court

28 December 2020 6:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA