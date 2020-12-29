WhatsApp stops working on older phones from 1 January – will yours be OK?

Today at 09:33 A look at last nights speech Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Solly Moeng

Today at 10:08 Debt in 2021 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors

Today at 10:33 5 top trends around health and wellbeing for a New, happy, and healthy Year. Know it. Own it. Live it Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Saving a Stranger's Life - The Diary of an Emergency Room Doctor Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:32 Looking back 2020 - what we have learnt and mainly looking forward 2021 Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 12:15 Masks and gatherings? Why don't South Africans listen. Because we've failed each others trust. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town

Today at 12:37 Zuma heads to constitutional court to prevent testifying at Zondo The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lawson Naidoo

Today at 12:40 Coronatimes: Reviving humanity: Africa’s lessons for post-Covid education The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Takako Mino - lecturer in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Ashesi University

Today at 15:40 Uganda elections Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Culton Scovia Nakamya

