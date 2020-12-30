'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:15
Back to Level 3 - FCTG unpacks what this means for your travel plans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre
Guests
Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre
125
Today at 12:23
Policing of beaches
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 12:37
Northern Cape Tourism: we're the only province where beaches remain open, come visit us!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ali Diteme - Media liaison officer at Northern Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism
Guests
Ali Diteme - Media liaison officer at Northern Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism
125
Today at 12:40
Cyclone Chalane sweeps Mozambique, evacuations continue
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Idrisse Bhai - Spokesperson at Muslim Association of Sofala
Guests
Idrisse Bhai - Spokesperson at Muslim Association of Sofala
125
Today at 12:45
Book review: Predator politics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rehana Rossouw
Guests
Rehana Rossouw
125
Today at 12:52
Longer with Lester tease: Michael Weeder
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
125
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Daniel Mpilo Richards
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Daniel Mpilo Richards
Guests
Daniel Mpilo Richards
125
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Guests
Ciro De Siena
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 14:34
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
Today at 15:20
Own story: Missing Hout Bay boy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 15:40
Brexit comes into force soon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Guests
Gavin Grey
125
Today at 16:05
KZN Covid-19 cases skyrocket
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
125
Today at 16:55
JMPD on dealing with Hillbrow and surrounds on New Year's Eve
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Minaar
Guests
Wayne Minaar
125
Today at 17:45
Best books of 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Batya Bricker
Guests
Batya Bricker
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up