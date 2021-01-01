South Africa’s Business future

Guest: Bonang Mohale | Chancellor of the University of the Free State, Professor of Practice in the Johannesburg Business School (JBS) College of Business and Economics, Chairman of both The Bidvest Group Limited and SBV Services. He is the past President of the BMF and author of the best selling book, “Lift As You Rise“.
Guest: Brendon Peterson | Tech Journalist and Founder and Editor of ReFramed
Jean Jacques joined us for an update on the State of the Continent. Specifically in terms of the fight against Covid. Also, what shape are we in headed into 2021.
Guest: Dr Wallace Vosloo | Electrical Engineer and Survival Expert
Guest: Sussana Kennedy | Transformational Speaker
Jeff joins us to share his tips for Hiking and Staying Safe during Lockdown. He'll also share what it has been like being outdoorsman during these difficult times.
CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process.
Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT).
A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.
Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated.