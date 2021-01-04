Department of Health's Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan

Dr Anban Pillay talks to Refilwe Moloto about the plan announced on Sunday.
Adam GilchristLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nkosikhona Swaartbooi | Head of Advocacy and Organising at Social Justice CoalitionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lin Botha | SA Association of Freight Forwarders’ (SAAFF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lucy Corne | founder at #LetUsBuyBeer campaignLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mari Harris | Public Affairs Director at IpsosLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sebastian Patel, Operating Officer and co-founder at Franc Investment App.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Steve Hughes, Platinum Edge WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Fatima Hassan | Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Millicent Merton | Media Liaison at Western Cape Department Of EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Khaya Xaba | Spokesperson at NehawuLISTEN TO PODCAST