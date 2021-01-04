Department of Health's Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan

Today at 18:09 SA Breweries to face off against government in court over alcohol ban The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

Today at 18:39 SARS utilising the Automatic Exchange of Information regime to pin down taxpayers offshore holdings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jean du Toit, Tax Attorney

Today at 18:48 Big pharma yet to apply to SA for vaccine registration The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - The biggest trends this year will be cybersecurity The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Santam agrees to assess business interruption claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

