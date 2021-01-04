Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open

Today at 12:27 Update on Covid situation in the Western Cape The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 12:27 NEHAWU Statement on Unveiling of the Vaccine Rollout Plan. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Zola Saphetha

Today at 12:37 Vaccine rollout The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Professor Barry Schoub - The Committee Chair, Expert in vaccinology and virology.

Today at 12:37 Beitbridge Border- Aaron Motswaledi The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Aaron Motsoaledi - Health Minister at Department of Health

Today at 12:40 Petrol price increase announced The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 12:45 Legal Talk The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:45 Trump's request to find votes- Brooks Spector The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 12:52 Cape Town's 'koeksuster king' The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Faieez Alexander

Today at 12:52 Petrol Price Increase- Layton Beard The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 12:56 Cricket Update- Stuart Hess The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Stuart Hess - Sports reporter at Independent Newspapers

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Majozi Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Majozi (musician)

Today at 13:33 Breathalysers in the workplace have a significant role to play in addressing South Africa’s alcohol abuse problems Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Rhys Evans

Today at 14:07 Living in a 'Blended Family' Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Charissa Bloomberg - Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training

Today at 14:35 Alternatives entertainment for your kids over the holidays Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Lynne Huysemen

Today at 14:50 Music with Tye Platinum Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tye Platinum

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - Narrative Economics by Robert J Shiller The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

