Wanderlust Wednesdays: Where is the best pie on the N2?

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:41
5G conspiracy theorists don't understand the technology
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dickson Sono Chief Director: Radio Frequency Spectrum , Department of Communications and Digital Technologies
Today at 12:45
New Whatsapp policy and Elon Musk now the world's richest person
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Steven Ambrose - CEO at Strategy Works Consulting
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anthony Teixera, EWN Sports Anchor
Today at 12:56
GoodthingsGuy: Mental Wellness: 11 Tips To Keeping Your Emotions in Check
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Lyndra Therapeutics working to make daily pills a thing of the past
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patricia Hurter
Today at 14:35
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Steven Friedman on foreign nationals and job creation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 15:20
Made In south Africa - Lwando Xaso
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer
Today at 15:50
"When exactly is a state fragile or failed?" - Greg Mills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Greg Mills
Today at 16:05
Keeping the SA government as the only Vaccine Procurement Agent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Shabir Madhi
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Business with Ray White
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ray White
Today at 16:55
Open Letter to the Highlands North Boys Class of 1981
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Horowitz - Film Maker And Line Producer at White Lion
Today at 16:57
South African Liquor Brand Owners' Association not part of the legal action on alcohol sales ban.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibani Mngadi
Today at 17:05
A Boykie from Pretoria is now the richest man in the world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 17:20
Business with Ray White
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
International Music Collaboration Creates Awareness around Mental Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kiz Keys
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bright Khumalo - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend. 8 January 2021 12:39 PM
Winde: Western Cape govt has already identified vaccine priority groups WC government is waiting for further details on exactly when and how the first one million vaccines will be delivered this month. 8 January 2021 11:57 AM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info Social media is rife with fake news on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's advice on how to get your facts straight. 7 January 2021 1:02 PM
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on' The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy. 8 January 2021 7:53 AM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won’t believe the quality!" 7 January 2021 10:48 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Where is the best pie on the N2?

Wanderlust Wednesdays: Where is the best pie on the N2?

6 January 2021 7:22 AM

Lucy Corne | founder at #LetUsBuyBeer campaign


Beach ban unleashes frenzy of false and desperate claims

8 January 2021 8:58 AM

Refilwe speaks to Prof Elmien Du Plessis Associate Professor of Law at North West University.

City Faves: Your Favourite Grandson helps you with your tech trouble

8 January 2021 8:43 AM

In City Faves, Gabriel Robbertse, who calls himself Your Favourite Grandson, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how he has helped people like Joan Fisher navigate the tech world, for a small fee.

Trailblazer: Childrens Commissioner Christina Nomdo

8 January 2021 8:33 AM

Western Cape Childrens Commissioner Christina Nomdo speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the challenges of her new position, and project she is driving, to learn from children themselves, what their learning experience during the pandemic has been.

The World View - A dangerous man to end Donald Trump’s Presidency early

8 January 2021 8:02 AM

Vaccine frustration it’s a very slow rollout across the European Union.
 
A Doctor’s great gift a US doctor has cancelled his patients’ debt. 

#IFSAT

8 January 2021 7:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

Trauma admissions during different stages of alcohol ban compared

8 January 2021 7:43 AM

Is there room for argument that perhaps government was too gung-ho in bringing an abrupt and total ban on alcohol sales? We find out what the trauma admission figures were during different periods of the lockdown, to find out if there is a middle ground which is acceptable. 

Taking the scalpel to Health Minister's vaccine briefing

8 January 2021 7:30 AM

DA MP, Siviwe Gwarube speaks to Refilwe Moloto about Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's briefing to parliament's health portfolio committee, relating to Covid-19 vaccine supply and rollout. 

Mbalula's hollow promise

8 January 2021 7:01 AM

Justice Project SA's Howard Dembovsky speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the consequences of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula not gazetting the promises he has made on license extensions.

SABC reduces job losses, but still more than 300 to be slashed

8 January 2021 6:41 AM

The Communication Workers Union's Aubrey Tshabalala speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they view the SABC reducing the number of job cuts from over 600 to 303.

The Social Rundown

8 January 2021 6:37 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Beach ban: Watersports only allowed for 'recognised sporting bodies' - law prof

Local

SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on'

Local Business

Motorists warned: 'Mbalula hasn't gazetted tweets on vehicle licence extension'

Local

Vaccine rollout: Around 80% of African countries lagging behind, says WHO

8 January 2021 12:23 PM

Nehawu flags concern about capacity at Gauteng hospitals

8 January 2021 12:14 PM

COVID claims life of Sedibeng Mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng

8 January 2021 11:42 AM

