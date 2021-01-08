Trailblazer: Childrens Commissioner Christina Nomdo

Western Cape Childrens Commissioner Christina Nomdo speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the challenges of her new position, and project she is driving, to learn from children themselves, what their learning experience during the pandemic has been.
Refilwe speaks to Prof Elmien Du Plessis Associate Professor of Law at North West University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In City Faves, Gabriel Robbertse, who calls himself Your Favourite Grandson, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how he has helped people like Joan Fisher navigate the tech world, for a small fee.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Vaccine frustration it’s a very slow rollout across the European Union.
A Doctor’s great gift a US doctor has cancelled his patients’ debt.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Is there room for argument that perhaps government was too gung-ho in bringing an abrupt and total ban on alcohol sales? We find out what the trauma admission figures were during different periods of the lockdown, to find out if there is a middle ground which is acceptable.LISTEN TO PODCAST
DA MP, Siviwe Gwarube speaks to Refilwe Moloto about Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's briefing to parliament's health portfolio committee, relating to Covid-19 vaccine supply and rollout.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Justice Project SA's Howard Dembovsky speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the consequences of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula not gazetting the promises he has made on license extensions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Communication Workers Union's Aubrey Tshabalala speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they view the SABC reducing the number of job cuts from over 600 to 303.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST