Africa Business Focus.

Today at 20:25 Small Business during lockdown AMA - ask me anything Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour

Paul Turner - license partner in Cape Town at Engel & Volkers

125 125

Today at 21:15 Mitchells Plain residents clash with police over ‘lack of food’ Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Joanie Fredericks - Chairperson at MPIA

125 125

Today at 21:31 What is 5G? Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala - Associate Professor In The Sch at Wits University

125 125