Africa Business Focus.

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:10
‘I don’t want anyone to go through what we went through’
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maliek Fagodien
Today at 20:25
Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly Van Niekerk
Today at 20:48
Motoring with Melinda: car industry opening up and new Golf, Lexus & Corolla
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:15
ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Storm Muller - ECD teacher at Jelly Babies Daycare
Today at 21:31
Preparations for the re-opening of schools - EE responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education
Ntsekelelo Dlulani - Student at Westridge High?Equal Education Campaign
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 hospital wards starting to fill up, says Dr Keith Cloete The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says the province is seeing an increase in the number of hospital admissions d... 19 May 2020 6:48 PM
Friedman: Age breakdown of Covid-19 deaths key indicator in debate on SA economy Columnist and political scientist Professor Steven Friedman says the age breakdown of people who have died of Covid-19 is often ov... 19 May 2020 6:02 PM
Calls to widen pool of government's Covid-19 experts Professor Jonathan Jansen explains why he thinks a wider pool of academics is needed to comment on the Covid-19 crisis. 19 May 2020 5:43 PM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see i... 19 May 2020 7:22 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Africa Business Report
Africa Business Focus

Africa Business Focus

Guest: Neville Mandimika/ Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank 



More episodes from Africa Business Report

Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:31 PM

Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Africa Business Focus

14 April 2020 7:36 PM

Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

Africa Business Focus

10 March 2020 7:36 PM

Guest:
Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

The latest Africa Business report

4 February 2020 7:44 PM

Lee Kasumba, Host at Africa State of Mind gives The latest  Africa Business Focus report

Africa Business Focus

10 December 2019 7:38 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop/ Head of Programming and author of Africa's Billionaires at CNBC Africa

Africa Business Focus.

26 November 2019 7:38 PM

Guest: Dianna Games/Chief excutive at Africa at work(business consultancy) 

Africa Business Focus with RMB's head of Africa Trading Desk Roy Daniels

19 November 2019 7:34 PM

Roy Daniels | Head of Africa Trading Desk. at RMB

Africa Business Focus: Air France Returns to Liberia

5 November 2019 7:33 PM

Guest:
Lee Kasumba | Host at Africa State of Mind

Africa Business Focus

29 October 2019 7:40 PM

Guest:
Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

Trending

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

Business Lifestyle

Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban

Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries

Local

EWN Highlights

Denel says can't pay May salaries

19 May 2020 6:45 PM

ACDP: Criminal records for lockdown breeches a threat to employment prospects

19 May 2020 6:04 PM

Sanitisers, masks, water being delivered to schools ahead of 1 June - Motshekga

19 May 2020 5:51 PM

