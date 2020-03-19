Kwantu Feature - Spirituality and Religion in an Age of Plague

Guest: Aubrey Matshiqi- Political Analyst and Traditional Healer
Guest: Blessing Cele talking about family dynamics and COVID-19LISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Mental Health Corner with Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist to continue the conversation around surviving our relationships - and never has there been a better time to unpack this - both in our intimate relationships to our family, friends and society as a whole.
website: www.leornardcarr.com
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Do animals have a connection to the supernatural world? What else do they see, know, understand or try communicate with us?
Anna Breytenbach, South African based professional inter-species communicator taps into the best of both worlds, for this week's weird and wonderful
world.www.animalspirit.org
Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey's bi-monthly show special, “Man Torque” aligned with the Man Kind Project - A global men’s movement, tonight, focusing on men and the issue of circumcision and initiation.
Joined by Kholokile Dlakiya, Center director for the Mankind Project Cape town Center and Lawrence Jacobson, Co-leader candidate: Mankind Project.
Dr Graeme Codrington, Scenario Planner and Futurist at TomorrowToday talking about the psychology of pandemics since the breakout of COVID-19 in South Africa and how to better respond to the situation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Patricia Pillay, Head of legal, regulatory and sustainability division at the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, spoke about the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa calling on members of the public to immediately report businesses that are charging exorbitant prices - to the Competition Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Craig Shapiro | Partner at Witz Inc specialising in Intellectual Property LawLISTEN TO PODCAST