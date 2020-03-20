Profile Interview with Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Reigning Miss South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
#Covid19: Help support smallscale farmers while providing food to needy families New initiative 'Food Flow' offers a chance to kill two birds with one stone as restaurant orders wane due to restrictions. 21 March 2020 4:08 PM
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulat... 20 March 2020 1:34 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional... 20 March 2020 5:41 PM
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What’s on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time. 20 March 2020 10:31 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Reigning Miss South Africa

Profile Interview with Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Reigning Miss South Africa

Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier | Reigning Miss South Africa 2019



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things: Cans with a Purpose

20 March 2020 11:21 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Brad Stern, Cans with a Purpose Co-founder | Chief Marketing Officer: Superiate - a South African who woke up on Monday morning after the President's  COVID-19 announcement, thinking  only about the 9 million children that would go hungry as a result of  the schools shutdown and what he had to do about it.

Corporates who are committed to reacting positively and assisting our nation during this time are encouraged to join the initiative, with Section 18a certificates being provided for tax purposes.

To donate or find out more about Cans With Purpose, and to watch their online video visit superiate.com

Kwantu Feature - Spirituality and Religion in an Age of Plague

19 March 2020 11:23 PM

 Guest: Aubrey Matshiqi- Political Analyst and Traditional Healer

After Nine Report with Mablerh

19 March 2020 10:17 PM

Guest: Blessing Cele talking about family dynamics and COVID-19

Psychological Matters - Relationships

19 March 2020 9:17 PM

In our Mental Health Corner with Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist to continue the conversation around surviving our relationships - and never has there been a better time to unpack this - both in our intimate relationships to our family, friends and society as a whole.

website: www.leornardcarr.com

'How to cope with the Change and the Reality of the Corona Virus Pendemic'

18 March 2020 11:28 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Weird and Wonderful World: Telepathic animal communication

18 March 2020 10:19 PM

Do animals have a connection to the supernatural world? What else do they see, know, understand or try communicate with us?

Anna Breytenbach, South African based professional inter-species communicator  taps into the best of both worlds, for this week's weird and wonderful

world.www.animalspirit.org 

Investors' behaviour amidst COVID-19

18 March 2020 9:19 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Man Torque: Circumcision and the Initiation to be a man

17 March 2020 11:20 PM

Aubrey's bi-monthly show special, “Man Torque” aligned with the Man Kind Project - A global men’s movement, tonight, focusing on men and the issue of circumcision and initiation.

Joined by Kholokile Dlakiya, Center director for the Mankind Project Cape town Center and Lawrence Jacobson, Co-leader candidate: Mankind Project.

The Psychology of Pandemics after the Covid-19 emergency

17 March 2020 10:12 PM

Dr Graeme Codrington, Scenario Planner and Futurist at TomorrowToday talking about the psychology of pandemics since the breakout of COVID-19 in South Africa and how to better respond to the situation.

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 240, first case in Eastern Cape

Local

Refugees in CBD church 'trying to maintain hygiene' amid coronavirus threat

Local

MTN slashes data prices

Local

EWN Highlights

Family dispels rumours of Sol Kerzner's death, but hotel tycoon 'gravely ill'

21 March 2020 4:41 PM

Man (30) becomes Zimbabwe's 2nd confirmed coronavirus case

21 March 2020 3:51 PM

UCT confirms 3rd case of coronavirus

21 March 2020 3:36 PM

