What National Lock-down means for South Africa

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:25
Harbour safety question after trucker death
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derick Ongansie - Chairperson at Truckers for Unity SA
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : More online learning options
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Horner - CEO at Siyavula Education
Today at 07:07
Analysis : Lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Daniel Silke - Political Analyst & Director at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 07:20
Busting some popular myths surrounding Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Stoltz, Prof - Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Pretoria
Today at 08:07
SA Express: doomed to be liquidated?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 08:20
Olympic disarray
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roger Barrow - National Coach at SA Rowing
Today at 08:25
Alcohol industry responds to Covid-19 with... alcohol!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Corporate Relations Director at Diageo SA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Regulations to be cleared for banks to play part in Covid-19 response
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dawie Roodt - Chief Economist And Director at The Efficient Group
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission talks about the Ford Kuga outcome
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Pay it forward to pet shelters under threast due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Tim London- How to manage teams remotely
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Tim London
Today at 11:32
What to do if you stuck at an airport or on a cruise liner due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Linda Balme - Commercial Sales Manager at Travelstart
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa's full coronavirus lockdown speech "It is essential that every person in this country adheres strictly – and without exception – to the regulations that have already... 23 March 2020 8:30 PM
'SA lockdown better earlier than later to prevent Covid-19 spread' HPCSA President Dr Kgosi Letlape says he hopes provinces like Gauteng will be placed in a more serious mode of restriction. 23 March 2020 1:12 PM
Cape Town communities unite to make a difference in the face of Covid-19 Under the umbrella of Cape Town Together, various neighbourhood networks across the city are joining forces to help those in need. 23 March 2020 11:41 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
View all Politics
'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government There seems to be an unprecedented level of co-operation between business and government during the coronavirus crisis. 23 March 2020 8:16 PM
How are restaurants coping with the restrictions on crowds and opening times? Wendy Alberts of the Restaurants Association of South Africa tells The Money Show how the industry is already struggling. 23 March 2020 7:06 PM
Is Cell C still ailing or can it survive? Ailing mobile operator Cell C said the second half of its 2019 financial year showed a strong turnaround in its fortunes. 23 March 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
Social distancing saves lives, it can also save you money - financial planner There's a silver lining to social distancing. You can save more money. 23 March 2020 12:33 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
What National Lock-down means for South Africa

What National Lock-down means for South Africa

Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Health Economist and professor of Social Security and Management Studies at the Wits School of Governance (Health economy).



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambir

23 March 2020 10:44 PM

Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planner 

Jonathan Whittall

23 March 2020 10:31 PM

Director of Analysis: Doctors Without

Reaction to measures taken by President Ramaphosa to combat COVID-19

23 March 2020 10:08 PM

Dr. Atiya Mosam, Medical Doctor, a Public Health Medicine Specialist who also holds a Masters of Public Health (Policy and Management) and a Masters of Medicine (Community Health). She is a researcher at PRICELESS SA and an Executive Board Member of the Public Health Association of South Africa

Impact of National Lock-down on South Africa

23 March 2020 10:00 PM

Dr Johan Burger, Consultant: Justice & Crime Prevention Program expertise in crime and policing | 36 years’ experience in policing and as a General responsible for national visible policing operations (SANDF: South African National Defense Force on the cards / crime)

Reaction to President Ramaphosa's Statement on measures to combat COVID-19

23 March 2020 9:00 PM

Dr. Leaza Jernberg who has a PhD in International Relations from Wits and has previously worked at the South African Institute of International Affairs, currently focusing on Cities and International Security talking to the Corona Virus national disaster (National disaster / security)

Dr. Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

23 March 2020 8:47 PM

Dr. Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst (Political) , gave an analysis to President Ramaphosa's  measures to combat COVID-19 Epidemic.

South Africans Doing Great Things: Cans with a Purpose

20 March 2020 11:21 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Brad Stern, Cans with a Purpose Co-founder | Chief Marketing Officer: Superiate - a South African who woke up on Monday morning after the President's  COVID-19 announcement, thinking  only about the 9 million children that would go hungry as a result of  the schools shutdown and what he had to do about it.

Corporates who are committed to reacting positively and assisting our nation during this time are encouraged to join the initiative, with Section 18a certificates being provided for tax purposes.

To donate or find out more about Cans With Purpose, and to watch their online video visit superiate.com

Profile Interview with Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Reigning Miss South Africa

20 March 2020 10:33 PM

Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier | Reigning Miss South Africa 2019

Kwantu Feature - Spirituality and Religion in an Age of Plague

19 March 2020 11:23 PM

 Guest: Aubrey Matshiqi- Political Analyst and Traditional Healer

Trending

[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days

Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to over 400

Local

Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'

Local

EWN Highlights

President Ramaphosa's full coronavirus lockdown speech

23 March 2020 8:30 PM

Ramaphosa announces 21-day nationwide lockdown

23 March 2020 7:34 PM

COVID-19 pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief

23 March 2020 7:00 PM

