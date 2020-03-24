Impact of National Lock-down on South Africa

Jonathan Whittall, Director of Analysis: Doctors Without
Jason Whyte | Director and Attorney specializing in labour law: Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa
Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambir, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planner
Dr. Atiya Mosam, Medical Doctor, a Public Health Medicine Specialist who also holds a Masters of Public Health (Policy and Management) and a Masters of Medicine (Community Health). She is a researcher at PRICELESS SA and an Executive Board Member of the Public Health Association of South Africa
Dr Johan Burger, Consultant: Justice & Crime Prevention Program expertise in crime and policing | 36 years' experience in policing and as a General responsible for national visible policing operations (SANDF: South African National Defense Force on the cards / crime)
Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Health Economist and professor of Social Security and Management Studies at the Wits School of Governance (Health economy).
Dr. Leaza Jernberg who has a PhD in International Relations from Wits and has previously worked at the South African Institute of International Affairs, currently focusing on Cities and International Security talking to the Corona Virus national disaster (National disaster / security)
Dr. Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst (Political) , gave an analysis to President Ramaphosa's measures to combat COVID-19 Epidemic.
South Africans Doing Great Things with Brad Stern, Cans with a Purpose Co-founder | Chief Marketing Officer: Superiate - a South African who woke up on Monday morning after the President's COVID-19 announcement, thinking only about the 9 million children that would go hungry as a result of the schools shutdown and what he had to do about it.
Corporates who are committed to reacting positively and assisting our nation during this time are encouraged to join the initiative, with Section 18a certificates being provided for tax purposes.
To donate or find out more about Cans With Purpose, and to watch their online video visit superiate.com
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier | Reigning Miss South Africa 2019