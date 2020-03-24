Impact of National Lock-down on South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Health MEC: Migrant workers must stay put in Gauteng as lockdown looms Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has warned migrant workers living in the province against travelling home during this time. 24 March 2020 2:41 PM
Liquor control is going to be quite stringent - Premier Winde on lockdown Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he fully supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to lock down the country. 24 March 2020 11:31 AM
President Ramaphosa's full coronavirus lockdown speech "It is essential that every person in this country adheres strictly – and without exception – to the regulations that have already... 23 March 2020 8:30 PM
View all Local
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
View all Politics
Netflorist innovating to deliver fresh fruit and veg in lockdown Online shopping and digital delivery seems to be the best route in times of pandemic. 24 March 2020 8:05 PM
Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe. 24 March 2020 7:54 PM
Coronavirus lockdown: How will small business survive? Exceptional measures by government and the private sector - but will they really help protect small businesses? 24 March 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
Make the most of free maths and science online learning Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science. 24 March 2020 7:24 AM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Impact of National Lock-down on South Africa

Impact of National Lock-down on South Africa

Jonathan Whittall, Director of Analysis: Doctors Without



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Legal and human rights in the workplace (COVID-19)

24 March 2020 9:42 PM

Jason Whyte | Director and Attorney specializing in labour law: Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Financial impact of SA lockdown on ordinary South Africans

23 March 2020 10:44 PM

Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambir, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Reaction to measures taken by President Ramaphosa to combat COVID-19

23 March 2020 10:08 PM

Dr. Atiya Mosam, Medical Doctor, a Public Health Medicine Specialist who also holds a Masters of Public Health (Policy and Management) and a Masters of Medicine (Community Health). She is a researcher at PRICELESS SA and an Executive Board Member of the Public Health Association of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Impact of National Lock-down on South Africa

23 March 2020 10:00 PM

Dr Johan Burger, Consultant: Justice & Crime Prevention Program expertise in crime and policing | 36 years’ experience in policing and as a General responsible for national visible policing operations (SANDF: South African National Defense Force on the cards / crime)

LISTEN TO PODCAST

What National Lock-down means for South Africa

23 March 2020 9:29 PM

Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Health Economist and professor of Social Security and Management Studies at the Wits School of Governance (Health economy).

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Reaction to President Ramaphosa's Statement on measures to combat COVID-19

23 March 2020 9:00 PM

Dr. Leaza Jernberg who has a PhD in International Relations from Wits and has previously worked at the South African Institute of International Affairs, currently focusing on Cities and International Security talking to the Corona Virus national disaster (National disaster / security)

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Dr. Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

23 March 2020 8:47 PM

Dr. Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst (Political) , gave an analysis to President Ramaphosa's  measures to combat COVID-19 Epidemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

South Africans Doing Great Things: Cans with a Purpose

20 March 2020 11:21 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Brad Stern, Cans with a Purpose Co-founder | Chief Marketing Officer: Superiate - a South African who woke up on Monday morning after the President's  COVID-19 announcement, thinking  only about the 9 million children that would go hungry as a result of  the schools shutdown and what he had to do about it.

Corporates who are committed to reacting positively and assisting our nation during this time are encouraged to join the initiative, with Section 18a certificates being provided for tax purposes.

To donate or find out more about Cans With Purpose, and to watch their online video visit superiate.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Profile Interview with Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Reigning Miss South Africa

20 March 2020 10:33 PM

Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier | Reigning Miss South Africa 2019

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Trending

[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance

Local Politics

Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers

Business Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 554

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump warns coronavirus shutdown could 'destroy a country'

24 March 2020 8:28 PM

COVID-19: Owners of fishing permits due for renewal to get grace period

24 March 2020 8:08 PM

Panic buying: Capetonians flock to stores ahead of national lockdown

24 March 2020 6:55 PM

