South Africans brace for 21-day lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this... 27 March 2020 4:37 PM
Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown. 27 March 2020 1:45 PM
Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm CapeTalk and many other radio stations across the country will be broadcasting the National Anthem at 1pm today. 27 March 2020 11:30 AM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans brace for 21-day lockdown

South Africans brace for 21-day lockdown

Lukhona Mnguni



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Remember Baba Credo Vusamazulu Mutwa

26 March 2020 11:22 PM

Rutendo Ngara | Chairperson Credo Mutwa Foundation 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will the Ministry of Small Business Development deal with informal traders?

26 March 2020 10:16 PM

Sarah Mokwebo | Chief of Staff & Act Media Liaison Officer for the Ministry of Small Business Development

website:www.dsbd.gov.za 

email:info@dsbd.gov.za or sbdinfo@dsbd.go.za 

Toll free no: 0860 663 7867

 

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Measures that will be taken to enforce Lockdown

26 March 2020 9:57 PM

Head of Communications, Department of Defense: South African National Defense Force (SANDF) following up on President Cyril Ramaphosa's briefing as troops are deployed cross South Africa and the measures that will be taken to enforce the CORVID 19 Lockdown - and the army is here to help.

 

 

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

After Nine Report with Mablerh

26 March 2020 9:48 PM

After Nine Report with Mablerh talking about the looming lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Not going crazy in a time of crazy

26 March 2020 9:18 PM

Dorianne Cara Weil, "Dr D", clinical and organizational psychologist | media renowned TV and Radio talk show host | SA's Most Influential Women in Business and Government on not going crazy in a time of crazy - Dealing with and navigating through the Coronavirus Pandemic and shutdown:Crisis and Opportunity

www.dorianneweil.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to deal with the fear during this Corona virus pandemic

25 March 2020 11:20 PM

Stanley Beckett

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Future Humans and the UFOs

25 March 2020 10:22 PM

Diane Tessman | Field investigator with the Aerial Phenomenon Research Organization (APRO) and author

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News & Current Affairs

25 March 2020 9:40 PM

Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo | Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Healt

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investors' behaviour amidst COVID-19

25 March 2020 9:05 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Being yourself for a living

24 March 2020 10:56 PM

Robin Wheeler | Speaker and Author and Resheka Mahadow | Life coach, workshop facilitator

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA sees its first two Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape

Local

[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

Politics World

Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)

Local World

EWN Highlights

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe tests positive for COVID-19

27 March 2020 4:58 PM

Despite conditions, Zandspruit residents determined to help curb COVID-19 spread

27 March 2020 4:01 PM

Sanlam urges staff to monitor health after CT employee dies of COVID-19

27 March 2020 3:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA