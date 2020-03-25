News & Current Affairs

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise above 900 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at over 900. 26 March 2020 5:28 PM
'The judge ruled that the child stays where it is at the time of lockdown' CMDSA founder Felicity Guest comments on the lack of clarity around parent's visitation rights during the lockdown period. 26 March 2020 5:09 PM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
Pick n Pay, Spar, Makro… most big retailers have outlets guilty of price gouging "We’ve seen an upsurge of complaints in the past two days," says the Competition Commission’s Thembinkosi Bonakele. 26 March 2020 1:16 PM
Dial 012 337 1997 for info on UIF and other labour issues related to Covid-19 "If companies can't pay workers, they must use UIF. Don’t say to people it is unpaid leave," says the Department of Labour. 26 March 2020 11:25 AM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days The South African government has released the final lockdown regulations after a series of ministerial briefings this week. 26 March 2020 9:36 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour. 25 March 2020 3:18 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo | Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Healt



How to deal with the fear during this Corona virus pandemic

25 March 2020 11:20 PM

Stanley Beckett

Future Humans and the UFOs

25 March 2020 10:22 PM

Diane Tessman | Field investigator with the Aerial Phenomenon Research Organization (APRO) and author

Investors' behaviour amidst COVID-19

25 March 2020 9:05 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Being yourself for a living

24 March 2020 10:56 PM

Robin Wheeler | Speaker and Author and Resheka Mahadow | Life coach, workshop facilitator

South Africans brace for 21-day lockdown

24 March 2020 10:16 PM

Lukhona Mnguni

Legal and human rights in the workplace (COVID-19)

24 March 2020 9:42 PM

Jason Whyte | Director and Attorney specializing in labour law: Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa

Financial impact of SA lockdown on ordinary South Africans

23 March 2020 10:44 PM

Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambir, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planner 

Impact of National Lock-down on South Africa

23 March 2020 10:31 PM

Jonathan Whittall, Director of Analysis: Doctors Without

Reaction to measures taken by President Ramaphosa to combat COVID-19

23 March 2020 10:08 PM

Dr. Atiya Mosam, Medical Doctor, a Public Health Medicine Specialist who also holds a Masters of Public Health (Policy and Management) and a Masters of Medicine (Community Health). She is a researcher at PRICELESS SA and an Executive Board Member of the Public Health Association of South Africa

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise above 900

Local

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days

Business

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

Local

Unions raise concerns over govt guidelines for essential workers during lockdown

26 March 2020 5:19 PM

Some Joburg residents ignoring travel warnings and heading to other provinces

26 March 2020 4:30 PM

Foreign nationals living in CT church to be accommodated during lockdown

26 March 2020 4:13 PM

