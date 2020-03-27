Remembering Baba Credo Vusamazulu Mutwa

South Africans Doing Great Things with Dave Scott, founder of three time SAMA nominated SA band, The Kiffness, who has gone viral with up to a million hits in less than a week and counting, with his feel good - strong message "Stay home South Africa" cover song of Toto, Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africans Doing Great Things with 31-year-old Ncumisa Adams, Medical Technician who started a pathology lab that is ready to test for Covid-19 in East London – months before Corona virus hit the globe.
Hailed by Nelson Mandela as "one of South Africa's new heroes", for tonight's profile interview we are joined by former judge on the Constitutional Court of South Africa and HIV/AIDS and gay-rights activist, Justice Edwin Cameron.
Sarah Mokwebo | Chief of Staff & Act Media Liaison Officer for the Ministry of Small Business Development
Head of Communications, Department of Defense: South African National Defense Force (SANDF) following up on President Cyril Ramaphosa's briefing as troops are deployed cross South Africa and the measures that will be taken to enforce the CORVID 19 Lockdown - and the army is here to help.
After Nine Report with Mablerh talking about the looming lockdown.
Dorianne Cara Weil, "Dr D", clinical and organizational psychologist | media renowned TV and Radio talk show host | SA's Most Influential Women in Business and Government on not going crazy in a time of crazy - Dealing with and navigating through the Coronavirus Pandemic and shutdown:Crisis and Opportunity
Stanley Beckett
Diane Tessman | Field investigator with the Aerial Phenomenon Research Organization (APRO) and author