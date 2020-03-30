Social grants for the elderly and people with disabilities Covid 19.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 04:45
Free access to SMART Learning Suite amid the Coronavirus outbreak
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Candice du Preez
Today at 05:10
Africa News update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
Covid-19: How equipped is our healthcare system to deal with an outbreak in our townships?
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Dr Jo Barnes - Senior Lecturer Emeritus at the Department of Community Health at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How South Africa is massively ramping up its Covid-19 testing capability
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : WACS the hell?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Shaheem De Vries - Director of Emergency Medical Services at Western Cape Health department
Today at 07:20
How SME's can apply for Rupert relief
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Morobe - Regional General Manager at Business Partners
Today at 08:07
SANDF leaving Cape Flats
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:21
WCED's e-Portal updated to help learners during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
US Consulate General on US Citizens in SA leaving for home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission slot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
SPECIAL APPEAL FOR HAND SANITISERS FOR THE FALSE BAY HOSPITAL
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Respiratory Research at Groote Schuur Hospital's Lung Unit
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda
Today at 11:45
Whats trending in the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Only medical staff and Covid-19 patients should be wearing masks, says prof A university professor says the general use of gloves and masks during the lockdown could potentially increase the spread of Covid... 30 March 2020 6:18 PM
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped signifi... 30 March 2020 5:48 PM
Group of 8 Saffas stuck at Doha airport, Minister to decide on course of action International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to make a decision this week regarding South Africans trapped abroad. 30 March 2020 2:14 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements. 30 March 2020 9:25 AM
'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased' Adriaan Bester (Avbob) explains what is likely to happen if someone in your household passes during these extraordinary times. 30 March 2020 8:49 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
Dad describes son's 'fantastic treatment' while stuck in Qatar airport lockdown International Relations spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says he hopes for a decision by Wednesday about South Africans abroad. 30 March 2020 1:30 PM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Social grants for the elderly and people with disabilities Covid 19.

Social grants for the elderly and people with disabilities Covid 19.

Totsie Memela | CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA and minister Lindiwe Zulu 



76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19

30 March 2020 11:18 PM

Prof. Andre Roux | Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School

#Lockdown Policing Issues

30 March 2020 10:05 PM

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo | Spokesperson: National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NAT JOINTS)

Dr Somadoda Fikeni

30 March 2020 9:10 PM
South Africans doing Great Things with David Scott aka The Kiffness

27 March 2020 11:21 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Dave Scott, founder of three time SAMA nominated  SA band,  The Kiffness, who has gone viral with up to a million hits in less than a week and counting, with his feel good - strong message "Stay home South Africa"  cover song of Toto, Africa.

South Africans doing Great Things with Ncumisa Adams

27 March 2020 10:50 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with 31-year-old Ncumisa Adams, Medical Technician who started a pathology lab that is ready to test for Covid-19 in East London – months before Corona virus hit the globe.

Profile Interview: Justice Edwin Cameron

27 March 2020 10:47 PM

Hailed by Nelson Mandela as "one of South Africa's new heroes", for tonight's profile interview we are joined by former judge on the Constitutional Court of South Africa and HIV/AIDS and gay-rights activist, Justice Edwin Cameron.

Remembering Baba Credo Vusamazulu Mutwa

26 March 2020 11:22 PM

Rutendo Ngara | Chairperson Credo Mutwa Foundation 

Abdullah Ebrahim also paid tribute to Baba Mutwa and his teachings.

How will the Ministry of Small Business Development deal with informal traders?

26 March 2020 10:16 PM

Sarah Mokwebo | Chief of Staff & Act Media Liaison Officer for the Ministry of Small Business Development

website:www.dsbd.gov.za 

email:info@dsbd.gov.za or sbdinfo@dsbd.go.za 

Toll free no: 0860 663 7867

 

 

Measures that will be taken to enforce Lockdown

26 March 2020 9:57 PM

Head of Communications, Department of Defense: South African National Defense Force (SANDF) following up on President Cyril Ramaphosa's briefing as troops are deployed cross South Africa and the measures that will be taken to enforce the CORVID 19 Lockdown - and the army is here to help.

 

 

 

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown

Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported

Local

Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay...

Business

1,108 people arrested in 3 days for contravening lockdown rules: Cele

30 March 2020 7:26 PM

Solidarity Relief fund 'can't provide relief' for SMMEs

30 March 2020 7:22 PM

Lockdown: Police, SANDF taking no-nonsense in Hillbrow

30 March 2020 7:17 PM

