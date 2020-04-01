Addressing some of the common financial fear

Stanley BeckettLISTEN TO PODCAST
“Man Torque” - Bi-monthly show special with Aubery Masango and the Man Kind Project. A global men’s movement, where we have the kind of conversations you have never had or heard before...with, for, and all about men.
Tonight, not escaping the #Covid -19 headlines, we look at the topic 'Men in Cages' as life turns inside out for South African homes in the Stay Home Lockdown, joined by Andrew Woodburn:Certified Co-Leader Mankind Project | CEO Amrop Woodburnmann, Mervin Colin Canham, Co-Leader candidate for the ManKind Project | Drug Addictions Counselor and Shaun Renton, Mankind Project Elder in the community | Sits on the National
Council
Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General for the National Department of Health to follow up the Covid-19 Testing /screening roll out plans & international vaccine trials as per President Cyril Ramaphosa's third nation address last night, (Monday, 30th March 2020) as a follow up to the Lock-down strategy
Alex Simeonides | CEO of Capital Legacy, the Wills and Estate Administration service provider
Prof. Andre Roux | Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School
Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo | Spokesperson: National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NAT JOINTS)
Totsie Memela | CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA and minister Lindiwe Zulu