Covid-19 testing: Only a fraction of Mkhize’s 60 mobile units are ready

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers to carry out screening and testing. 2 April 2020 6:08 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
View all Local
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
View all Politics
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees UIF will transfer the funds to the company and they are able to pay employees digitally explains UIF Commissioner Maruping. 2 April 2020 10:57 AM
View all Business
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Covid-19 testing: Only a fraction of Mkhize’s 60 mobile units are ready

Covid-19 testing: Only a fraction of Mkhize’s 60 mobile units are ready

Dr Kamy Chetty   CEO of the National health Laboratory service 



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Psychological Corner: 'The voices in one’s head' - SA hits Day 7 in the #Stayhome Lockdown

2 April 2020 9:17 PM

Siphumlile (Phumi) Nqoko | Counselling Psychologis

Why Rambo was wrong, and why saving private Ryan was right when it comes to dealing with our current crisis".

1 April 2020 11:35 PM

Stanley Beckett

Weird & Wonderful World with Ian Dobson and The Truth Seekers (Part Three)

1 April 2020 10:56 PM

We have touched on the variety of works Ian and the Truth-seekers are involved in from Aliens and Freemasonry to esoteric subjects such as the UFO phenomenon, conspiracy theories, ancient teachings, reincarnation, symbolism, eastern spiritualism, the occult and alternative medicine etc....

Tonight, continuing the conversation, we explore the discussion around The Awakening and  “predictive programming”.

www.truthseekers.joburg 

Addressing some of the common financial fear

1 April 2020 9:23 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Man Torque - 'Men in Cages'

31 March 2020 11:17 PM

“Man Torque” - Bi-monthly show special with Aubery Masango and the Man Kind Project. A global men’s movement, where we have the kind of conversations you have never had or heard before...with, for, and all about men.

Tonight, not escaping the #Covid -19  headlines, we look at the topic 'Men in Cages' as life turns inside out for South African homes in the Stay Home Lockdown, joined by Andrew Woodburn:Certified Co-Leader Mankind Project | CEO Amrop Woodburnmann, Mervin Colin Canham,  Co-Leader candidate for the ManKind Project | Drug Addictions Counselor and Shaun Renton, Mankind Project Elder in the community | Sits on the National
Council 

Arthur Goldstuck

31 March 2020 9:56 PM
Covid-19 Testing /screening roll out plans & international vaccine trial

31 March 2020 9:48 PM

Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General for the National Department of Health to follow up the Covid-19 Testing /screening roll out plans & international vaccine trials  as per President Cyril Ramaphosa’s third nation address last night, (Monday, 30th March 2020) as a follow up to the Lock-down strategy 

Soaring demands for Wills and services

31 March 2020 9:35 PM

Alex Simeonides | CEO of Capital Legacy, the Wills and Estate Administration service provider

76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19

30 March 2020 11:18 PM

Prof. Andre Roux | Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise sharply to 1462

Local

'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?

Business Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

Eskom uses lockdown as opportunity for short-term maintenance

2 April 2020 9:06 PM

Lockdown: Foreign nationals living in CT CBD transported to temporary location

2 April 2020 8:24 PM

You can't be prevented from walking, jogging inside estates – attorney

2 April 2020 8:20 PM

