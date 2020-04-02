Covid-19 Taxi Roll out

Thabiso Molelekwa | Spokesperson: SANTACO
Siya Ntutela | CEO of fintech company called Zand
Dr Kamy Chetty CEO of the National health Laboratory service
Siphumlile (Phumi) Nqoko | Counselling Psychologis
Stanley Beckett
We have touched on the variety of works Ian and the Truth-seekers are involved in from Aliens and Freemasonry to esoteric subjects such as the UFO phenomenon, conspiracy theories, ancient teachings, reincarnation, symbolism, eastern spiritualism, the occult and alternative medicine etc....
Tonight, continuing the conversation, we explore the discussion around The Awakening and “predictive programming”.
Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
“Man Torque” - Bi-monthly show special with Aubery Masango and the Man Kind Project. A global men’s movement, where we have the kind of conversations you have never had or heard before...with, for, and all about men.
Tonight, not escaping the #Covid -19 headlines, we look at the topic 'Men in Cages' as life turns inside out for South African homes in the Stay Home Lockdown, joined by Andrew Woodburn:Certified Co-Leader Mankind Project | CEO Amrop Woodburnmann, Mervin Colin Canham, Co-Leader candidate for the ManKind Project | Drug Addictions Counselor and Shaun Renton, Mankind Project Elder in the community | Sits on the National
Council
Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General for the National Department of Health to follow up the Covid-19 Testing /screening roll out plans & international vaccine trials as per President Cyril Ramaphosa's third nation address last night, (Monday, 30th March 2020) as a follow up to the Lock-down strategy