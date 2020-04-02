What is African Feminism/Feminism?

Guest: Steve Letsike, Gender Equality and Human Rights Activist joined us to unpack this discussion.
Siya Ntuthela, CEO of fintech firm, Zande, talking to us about government announced that Spaza shops and informal food traders are allowed to trade during lock-down the period.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson: SANTACO on the new taxi laws following Transport minister Fikile Mbalula amending public transport lock-down regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The CEO of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), Dr Kamy Chetty, updating on the Covid-19 testing mobile units roll out.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Siphumlile (Phumi) Nqoko, Counselling Psychologist talking about the voices in one’s head as SA hits Day 7 in the #Stayhome Lock-down.
Dealing with coping mechanisms for anxiety, depression, loneliness, and general emotional / psychological inner battles.
Stanley BeckettLISTEN TO PODCAST
We have touched on the variety of works Ian and the Truth-seekers are involved in from Aliens and Freemasonry to esoteric subjects such as the UFO phenomenon, conspiracy theories, ancient teachings, reincarnation, symbolism, eastern spiritualism, the occult and alternative medicine etc....
Tonight, continuing the conversation, we explore the discussion around The Awakening and “predictive programming”.
www.truthseekers.joburg
Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
“Man Torque” - Bi-monthly show special with Aubery Masango and the Man Kind Project. A global men’s movement, where we have the kind of conversations you have never had or heard before...with, for, and all about men.
Tonight, not escaping the #Covid -19 headlines, we look at the topic 'Men in Cages' as life turns inside out for South African homes in the Stay Home Lockdown, joined by Andrew Woodburn:Certified Co-Leader Mankind Project | CEO Amrop Woodburnmann, Mervin Colin Canham, Co-Leader candidate for the ManKind Project | Drug Addictions Counselor and Shaun Renton, Mankind Project Elder in the community | Sits on the National
Council