Profile Interview with SA's most love Radio Jock, John Berks

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
Golden Arrow and union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA jump to 1585, 9 deaths confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announces an increase of 80 cases of infection on Saturday. 4 April 2020 10:21 PM
View all Local
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Take your fam on a virtual game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown Get the whole family together check out this amazing game drive on WildEarth. 3 April 2020 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot "My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you." 3 April 2020 10:36 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Profile Interview with SA's most love Radio Jock, John Berks

Profile Interview with SA's most love Radio Jock, John Berks

Never has there been a better time for the 'power of the spoken word'.

We are joined by SA's most loved Radio jock, Long John Berks - what a boyke for tonight's profile interview to lighten the #Lock-Down



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans doing Great Things: #AnthemChallengeRSA

3 April 2020 11:24 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with James Bassingthwaighter, Musical Director and Darren Hayward, Award winning Broadcast and Event director & creative on their #AnthemChallengeRSA collaboration that already boasts over 50 Performing Artists in a Sound the Call for South Africa to Come Together mass national anthem project to create hope through the Lock-down.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fySNIZ9WrHM) 

Any South African can submit a video of themselves singing our national anthem in a performance that showcases the powerful spirit of our country, reflecting together on the anthem as a source of inspiration in this very complicated time.

To submit a video, simply click on the link http://bit.ly/AnthemChallengeRSA and follow the instructions for performance and uploading by midnight on Monday 6th April 2020. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is African Feminism/Feminism?

3 April 2020 12:27 AM

 Guest: Steve Letsike, Gender Equality and Human Rights Activist joined us to unpack this discussion.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 and informal food traders

2 April 2020 10:09 PM

Siya Ntuthela, CEO of fintech firm, Zande, talking to us about government announced that Spaza shops and informal food traders are allowed to trade during lock-down the period.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 - New Taxi Regulations Roll out

2 April 2020 10:00 PM

Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson: SANTACO on the new taxi laws following Transport minister Fikile Mbalula amending public transport lock-down regulations.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing: Only a fraction of Mkhize’s 60 mobile units are ready

2 April 2020 9:39 PM

The CEO of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), Dr Kamy Chetty, updating on the Covid-19 testing mobile units roll out.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Corner: 'The voices in one’s head' - SA hits Day 7 in the #Stayhome Lockdown

2 April 2020 9:17 PM

Siphumlile (Phumi) Nqoko, Counselling Psychologist talking about the voices in one’s head as SA hits Day 7 in the #Stayhome Lock-down.

Dealing with coping mechanisms for anxiety, depression, loneliness, and general emotional / psychological inner battles.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why Rambo was wrong, and why saving private Ryan was right when it comes to dealing with our current crisis".

1 April 2020 11:35 PM

Stanley Beckett

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful World with Ian Dobson and The Truth Seekers (Part Three)

1 April 2020 10:56 PM

We have touched on the variety of works Ian and the Truth-seekers are involved in from Aliens and Freemasonry to esoteric subjects such as the UFO phenomenon, conspiracy theories, ancient teachings, reincarnation, symbolism, eastern spiritualism, the occult and alternative medicine etc....

Tonight, continuing the conversation, we explore the discussion around The Awakening and  “predictive programming”.

www.truthseekers.joburg 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Addressing some of the common financial fear

1 April 2020 9:23 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

Business Opinion Politics

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA jump to 1585, 9 deaths confirmed

Local

EWN Highlights

Netball SA President Cecilia Molokwane recovers from COVID-19

5 April 2020 10:42 AM

Man (23) arrested for mocking govt lockdown efforts on social media

5 April 2020 10:37 AM

Lockdown: Calm restored in Hillbrow, police maintain strong presence

5 April 2020 9:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA