South Africans doing Great Things: #AnthemChallengeRSA

South Africans Doing Great Things with James Bassingthwaighter, Musical Director and Darren Hayward, Award winning Broadcast and Event director & creative on their #AnthemChallengeRSA collaboration that already boasts over 50 Performing Artists in a Sound the Call for South Africa to Come Together mass national anthem project to create hope through the Lock-down.
Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fySNIZ9WrHM)
Any South African can submit a video of themselves singing our national anthem in a performance that showcases the powerful spirit of our country, reflecting together on the anthem as a source of inspiration in this very complicated time.
To submit a video, simply click on the link http://bit.ly/AnthemChallengeRSA and follow the instructions for performance and uploading by midnight on Monday 6th April 2020.
Never has there been a better time for the 'power of the spoken word'.
We are joined by SA's most loved Radio jock, Long John Berks - what a boyke for tonight's profile interview to lighten the #Lock-Down
Guest: Steve Letsike, Gender Equality and Human Rights Activist joined us to unpack this discussion.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Siya Ntuthela, CEO of fintech firm, Zande, talking to us about government announced that Spaza shops and informal food traders are allowed to trade during lock-down the period.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson: SANTACO on the new taxi laws following Transport minister Fikile Mbalula amending public transport lock-down regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The CEO of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), Dr Kamy Chetty, updating on the Covid-19 testing mobile units roll out.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Siphumlile (Phumi) Nqoko, Counselling Psychologist talking about the voices in one’s head as SA hits Day 7 in the #Stayhome Lock-down.
Dealing with coping mechanisms for anxiety, depression, loneliness, and general emotional / psychological inner battles.
Stanley BeckettLISTEN TO PODCAST
We have touched on the variety of works Ian and the Truth-seekers are involved in from Aliens and Freemasonry to esoteric subjects such as the UFO phenomenon, conspiracy theories, ancient teachings, reincarnation, symbolism, eastern spiritualism, the occult and alternative medicine etc....
Tonight, continuing the conversation, we explore the discussion around The Awakening and “predictive programming”.
www.truthseekers.joburg
Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST