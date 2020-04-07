INTERVENTIONS TO ASSIST THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR DURING COVID-1

Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick on the state of the USA as the city of liberty crumbles under the highest numbers of positive cases VS SA along with the Global perspective and impact as per his recent piece Planetaryprospects-in-the-aftermath-of-covid-19/, (Daily Maverick, Monday 6th April 2020)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof. Hlengiwe Mkhize | Deputy Minister at Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof. Helen Rees, Chairperson, South African Health Products Authority | the Head of the Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute and Chair of the WHO's immunization advisory group for Africa on enrolling patients in landmark South Africa Covid-19 trial.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africans Doing Great Things with James Bassingthwaighter, Musical Director and Darren Hayward, Award winning Broadcast and Event director & creative on their #AnthemChallengeRSA collaboration that already boasts over 50 Performing Artists in a Sound the Call for South Africa to Come Together mass national anthem project to create hope through the Lock-down.
Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fySNIZ9WrHM)
Any South African can submit a video of themselves singing our national anthem in a performance that showcases the powerful spirit of our country, reflecting together on the anthem as a source of inspiration in this very complicated time.
To submit a video, simply click on the link http://bit.ly/AnthemChallengeRSA and follow the instructions for performance and uploading by midnight on Monday 6th April 2020.
Never has there been a better time for the 'power of the spoken word'.
We are joined by SA's most loved Radio jock, Long John Berks - what a boyke for tonight's profile interview to lighten the #Lock-Down
Guest: Steve Letsike, Gender Equality and Human Rights Activist joined us to unpack this discussion.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Siya Ntuthela, CEO of fintech firm, Zande, talking to us about government announced that Spaza shops and informal food traders are allowed to trade during lock-down the period.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson: SANTACO on the new taxi laws following Transport minister Fikile Mbalula amending public transport lock-down regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The CEO of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), Dr Kamy Chetty, updating on the Covid-19 testing mobile units roll out.LISTEN TO PODCAST