Legal Feature: UIF #Covid - 19

South Africans Doing Great Things with James Bassingthwaighter, Musical Director and Darren Hayward, Award winning Broadcast and Event director & creative on their #AnthemChallengeRSA collaboration that already boasts over 50 Performing Artists in a Sound the Call for South Africa to Come Together mass national anthem project to create hope through the Lock-down.



Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fySNIZ9WrHM)



Any South African can submit a video of themselves singing our national anthem in a performance that showcases the powerful spirit of our country, reflecting together on the anthem as a source of inspiration in this very complicated time.



To submit a video, simply click on the link http://bit.ly/AnthemChallengeRSA and follow the instructions for performance and uploading by midnight on Monday 6th April 2020.

arrow_forward