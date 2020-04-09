Prof Tinyiko Maluleke

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks We all want it to be over but our immediate priority must be saving the lives of our fellow South Africans, says President Ramapho... 9 April 2020 8:25 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19 President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. 9 April 2020 7:55 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Prof Tinyiko Maluleke

Prof Tinyiko Maluleke



Africa st A Glance - African stories in media: How should Africa be portrayed in stories/reports?

9 April 2020 11:12 PM

 Prof. Tawana Kupe

Ramaphosa's leadership

9 April 2020 10:47 PM

Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political Analyst | News24 columnist

SASAA | Government Food Program follow up

9 April 2020 10:38 PM

Totsie Memela | CEO: South African Social Security Agency (SASSA

News & Current Affairs: Lock-down extension economic ramification

9 April 2020 10:28 PM

Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planner

“The world is changing are you?”

8 April 2020 11:27 PM

Stanley Beckett

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful World - Healing the Nation with Cindy Kruger

8 April 2020 10:26 PM

Cindy Kruger, psychic medium and host of Spirit on FOX Life on SABC3, Season 1 (Sunday evenings, at 19h30), joins Aubrey once again to 'heal a nation', as she delves into the afterlife connecting us to the Other Side for a lighter side to the week for our popular Wednesday's Weird and Wonderful World.

For events and Bookings go to: www.cindykrugerpsychicmedium.co.za or connect with her on facebook  

Financial Matters - Uncertainty around businesses and employees jobs

8 April 2020 9:14 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Stop spreading the news - #Covid-19 Fake news and conspiracies

7 April 2020 10:17 PM

Dr Graeme Codrington | Futurist and expert on the future of work at Tomorrow Today | Award-winning speaker and author 

Private equity and venture capital industry pledges over 1 100 hours to assist SMMEs

7 April 2020 9:41 PM

Vusi Thembekwayo | Entrepreneur, Public Speaker and Capitalis

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

Local

[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'

Local

Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home

Local

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa’s COVID-19 update

9 April 2020 8:54 PM

Fears COVID-19 may have spread to many at Durban hospital

9 April 2020 7:54 PM

Mabuyane concerned by number of COVID-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay

9 April 2020 7:37 PM

