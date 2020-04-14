Update on water measures taken to curb COVID-19 in our communities

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
What can Covid-19 teach us about delivering an effective NHI? Prof Neil Myburgh says coronavirus pandemic can offer us insight into how best to implement national health insurance. 14 April 2020 5:08 PM
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the number of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 87 022 14 April 2020 4:25 PM
Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham. 14 April 2020 4:16 PM
'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time' Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa. 14 April 2020 1:39 PM
Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco. 14 April 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis says SA cannot stop the pandemic's spread. 14 April 2020 7:48 AM
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank. 14 April 2020 7:12 PM
Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. Rate now changes to 4.25% per annum. 14 April 2020 11:50 AM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says homeschooling is inaccessible for many South African families without the resources.... 13 April 2020 12:47 PM
Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why. 13 April 2020 10:58 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Update on water measures taken to curb COVID-19 in our communities

Update on water measures taken to curb COVID-19 in our communities

Dhesigen Naidoo, CEO of the Water Research Commission



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Digital Conference on Digital Migration

14 April 2020 11:08 PM

KK Diaz | Business Strategist, Digital Marketer, Author, Speaker and CEO of A-Game Business Consulting

Contact:kkkdiaz@agmaebusiness.com 

Legal Matters - Processing Covid-19 Ters benefit

14 April 2020 9:20 PM

Teboho Maruping | UIF Commissioner at Department Of Labour

Contact Details:

Toll Free Number: 0800 843 843 or 0800 UIF UIF

Covid–19 Ters Benefit enquiries: 012 337 1997

Workers, companies and stakeholders are urged to follow @DeptofLabour and @UIFbenefits on Twitter and visitwww.labour.gov.za for regular updates.

Africa st A Glance - African stories in media: How should Africa be portrayed in stories/reports?

9 April 2020 11:12 PM

 Prof. Tawana Kupe

Ramaphosa's leadership

9 April 2020 10:47 PM

Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political Analyst | News24 columnist

SASAA | Government Food Program follow up

9 April 2020 10:38 PM

Totsie Memela | CEO: South African Social Security Agency (SASSA

News & Current Affairs: Lock-down extension economic ramification

9 April 2020 10:28 PM

Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planner

Prof Tinyiko Maluleke

9 April 2020 10:01 PM
“The world is changing are you?”

8 April 2020 11:27 PM

Stanley Beckett

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful World - Healing the Nation with Cindy Kruger

8 April 2020 10:26 PM

Cindy Kruger, psychic medium and host of Spirit on FOX Life on SABC3, Season 1 (Sunday evenings, at 19h30), joins Aubrey once again to 'heal a nation', as she delves into the afterlife connecting us to the Other Side for a lighter side to the week for our popular Wednesday's Weird and Wonderful World.

For events and Bookings go to: www.cindykrugerpsychicmedium.co.za or connect with her on facebook  

Trending

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

Business Lifestyle Opinion

How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)

Business Opinion

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27

Local

EWN Highlights

NUM urges Impala Platinum workers not to go back to work

14 April 2020 9:10 PM

British duo accused of entering SA illegally in quarantine at Durban hospital

14 April 2020 9:07 PM

Minister Majoro not convinced of no COVID-19 cases in Lesotho

14 April 2020 8:49 PM

