Weird and Wonderful Wednesday: L. Ron Hubbard | Scientology

Puneet Dhamija, Managing Director | Curator and Sandra de Beer, Public Relations Officer for L. Ron Hubbard museum & Scientology Volunteer Ministers to explore L. Ron Hubbard's discoveries about the mind and spirit which gave birth to Scientology.
Contact L. Ron Hubbard House Joburg:
+27 110 540 540
+27 11 616 0457
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
For this week's Man Torque we focus on the woman's perspective.
Joined by Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert, psychologist and author of How to Raise a Man; Ingrid Lotze, Wife and mother to MKP men + involved in the sister NPO Woman Within: Women for Afrika voluntary NPO organisation run by woman for women, and Kazlynn Bojabotshea, MKP wife who says: "Mankind is playing a big role in our life's. Today my husband is an honest man who has the support from other man."
Contact Megan: megandebeyer.com
Contact Ingrid: www.facebook.com/hersandhisnow
Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dhesigen Naidoo, CEO of the Water Research CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
KK Diaz | Business Strategist, Digital Marketer, Author, Speaker and CEO of A-Game Business Consulting
Contact:kkkdiaz@agmaebusiness.com
Teboho Maruping | UIF Commissioner at Department Of Labour
Contact Details:
Toll Free Number: 0800 843 843 or 0800 UIF UIF
Covid–19 Ters Benefit enquiries: 012 337 1997
Workers, companies and stakeholders are urged to follow @DeptofLabour and @UIFbenefits on Twitter and visitwww.labour.gov.za for regular updates.
Prof. Tawana KupeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political Analyst | News24 columnistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Totsie Memela | CEO: South African Social Security Agency (SASSALISTEN TO PODCAST