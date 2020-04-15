Change your mindset feature

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored. 15 April 2020 6:22 PM
South Africa's response to Covid-19 is 'world class' and here's why As we head towards the third week of lockdown, experts say efforts to flatten the curve are nothing short of world-class. 15 April 2020 5:27 PM
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food. 15 April 2020 7:34 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Change your mindset feature

Change your mindset feature

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Man Torque: The Woman's Perspective

15 April 2020 10:51 PM

For this week's Man Torque we focus on the woman's perspective.

Joined by Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert, psychologist and author of How to Raise a Man; Ingrid Lotze, Wife and mother to MKP men + involved in the sister NPO Woman Within: Women for Afrika voluntary NPO organisation run by woman for women, and Kazlynn Bojabotshea, MKP wife who says: "Mankind is playing a big role in our life's. Today my husband is an honest man who has the support from other man."

Contact Megan: megandebeyer.com 

Contact Ingrid: www.facebook.com/hersandhisnow

Weird and Wonderful Wednesday: L. Ron Hubbard | Scientology

15 April 2020 10:19 PM

Puneet Dhamija, Managing Director | Curator and Sandra de Beer, Public Relations Officer for L. Ron Hubbard museum & Scientology Volunteer Ministers to explore  L. Ron Hubbard's discoveries about the mind and spirit which gave birth to Scientology. 

Contact L. Ron Hubbard House Joburg: 
+27 110 540 540 
+27 11 616 0457 

Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward

15 April 2020 9:35 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Update on water measures taken to curb COVID-19 in our communities

14 April 2020 11:17 PM

Dhesigen Naidoo, CEO of the Water Research Commission

Digital Conference on Digital Migration

14 April 2020 11:08 PM

KK Diaz | Business Strategist, Digital Marketer, Author, Speaker and CEO of A-Game Business Consulting

Contact:kkkdiaz@agmaebusiness.com 

Legal Matters - Processing Covid-19 Ters benefit

14 April 2020 9:20 PM

Teboho Maruping | UIF Commissioner at Department Of Labour

Contact Details:

Toll Free Number: 0800 843 843 or 0800 UIF UIF

Covid–19 Ters Benefit enquiries: 012 337 1997

Workers, companies and stakeholders are urged to follow @DeptofLabour and @UIFbenefits on Twitter and visitwww.labour.gov.za for regular updates.

Africa st A Glance - African stories in media: How should Africa be portrayed in stories/reports?

9 April 2020 11:12 PM

 Prof. Tawana Kupe

Ramaphosa's leadership

9 April 2020 10:47 PM

Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political Analyst | News24 columnist

SASAA | Government Food Program follow up

9 April 2020 10:38 PM

Totsie Memela | CEO: South African Social Security Agency (SASSA

How Johann Rupert's R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out

Business Lifestyle

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 34 with 2,506 infections

Local

Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...

Business Lifestyle

People might lose their jobs - unions at SAA remind govt

15 April 2020 8:49 PM

DA to donate R1.5m to Solidarity Fund to assist small businesses: Malatsi

15 April 2020 8:38 PM

Modise: Parly will hold virtual meetings during COVID-19 lockdown

15 April 2020 8:14 PM

