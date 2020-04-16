STEM LOCKDOWN DIGITAL SCHOOL AND READING CLUB

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the Western Cape currently stands at 702. 16 April 2020 5:51 PM
9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown Experts say more than half of those cases will come back if the government lifts its ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol. 16 April 2020 5:32 PM
Blog dedicated to everyday stories of compassion and generosity during lockdown Archive of Kindness is a platform created to record the kind deeds that are holding South Africa together during this extraordinar... 16 April 2020 4:51 PM
[WATCH] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma. 16 April 2020 12:44 PM
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers' Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission. 16 April 2020 10:21 AM
Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday. 16 April 2020 9:12 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19' Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA). 16 April 2020 7:17 PM
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA). 16 April 2020 6:35 PM
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now... Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation. 15 April 2020 7:12 PM
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown. 16 April 2020 10:41 AM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
STEM LOCKDOWN DIGITAL SCHOOL AND READING CLUB

STEM LOCKDOWN DIGITAL SCHOOL AND READING CLUB

Nonhlanhla Mnisi | Head of Content & PR: Africa Teen Geeks

 

Vusi Cwane | Head of the Sasol Foundation

 



Food distribution from Government

16 April 2020 10:23 PM

Lindiwe Zulu, The Minister of Social Development on food parcel distribution and strategy follow up from the government.

SA lock-down hits the 21-day mark - The impact and ramifications of the extension

16 April 2020 9:55 PM

Nkululeko Benedict Mhlongo, referred to as “Dr. Better”, Psychologist | Psychology Lecturer and PhD Candidate for tonight’s Psychological Corner as SA lock-down hits the 21-day mark, today and the social and humanitarian impact and ramifications of the extension on the ground.

Change your mindset feature

15 April 2020 11:26 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Man Torque: The Woman's Perspective

15 April 2020 10:51 PM

For this week's Man Torque we focus on the woman's perspective.

Joined by Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert, psychologist and author of How to Raise a Man; Ingrid Lotze, Wife and mother to MKP men + involved in the sister NPO Woman Within: Women for Afrika voluntary NPO organisation run by woman for women, and Kazlynn Bojabotshea, MKP wife who says: "Mankind is playing a big role in our life's. Today my husband is an honest man who has the support from other man."

Contact Megan: megandebeyer.com 

Contact Ingrid: www.facebook.com/hersandhisnow

Weird and Wonderful Wednesday: L. Ron Hubbard | Scientology

15 April 2020 10:19 PM

Puneet Dhamija, Managing Director | Curator and Sandra de Beer, Public Relations Officer for L. Ron Hubbard museum & Scientology Volunteer Ministers to explore  L. Ron Hubbard's discoveries about the mind and spirit which gave birth to Scientology. 

Contact L. Ron Hubbard House Joburg: 
+27 110 540 540 
+27 11 616 0457 

Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward

15 April 2020 9:35 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Update on water measures taken to curb COVID-19 in our communities

14 April 2020 11:17 PM

Dhesigen Naidoo, CEO of the Water Research Commission

Digital Conference on Digital Migration

14 April 2020 11:08 PM

KK Diaz | Business Strategist, Digital Marketer, Author, Speaker and CEO of A-Game Business Consulting

Contact:kkkdiaz@agmaebusiness.com 

Legal Matters - Processing Covid-19 Ters benefit

14 April 2020 9:20 PM

Teboho Maruping | UIF Commissioner at Department Of Labour

Contact Details:

Toll Free Number: 0800 843 843 or 0800 UIF UIF

Covid–19 Ters Benefit enquiries: 012 337 1997

Workers, companies and stakeholders are urged to follow @DeptofLabour and @UIFbenefits on Twitter and visitwww.labour.gov.za for regular updates.

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 48 with 2605 infections

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear

World Bank, IMF meeting considers freezing loan repayments for African countries

16 April 2020 9:18 PM

Bojanala District is NW's COVID-19 epicentre, MEC visits Hartbeespoort

16 April 2020 8:53 PM

Over 17,000 COVID-19 cases across Africa in just over two months

16 April 2020 8:24 PM

