South Africans doing great things: Free #Stayhome schooling APP

Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says it will be approaching the courts to have the ban on cigarette sales lifted. 18 April 2020 4:18 PM
Western Cape now has 743 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 743 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Friday 17 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 17 April 2020 7:01 PM
Civil society urges govt to top up child support grant for the next six months More than half a million South Africans have signed the petition for the government to urgently raise the child grant by R500. 17 April 2020 5:24 PM
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman. 17 April 2020 2:10 PM
[UPDATE] Pick n Pay store reopened after forced closure over Covid-19 compliance The Pick n Pay outlet, located in the Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, was earlier closed for failing to meet Covid-19 s... 17 April 2020 12:21 PM
Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work. 17 April 2020 11:56 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 April 2020 6:21 PM
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown “Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
How Mandela stayed fit in his 2.1metre-squared Robben Island prison cell Former journalist Gavin Evans shares insights into how struggle icon Nelson Mandela adapted while incarcerated in a tiny prison ce... 17 April 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral Need another lesson in handwashing during the Covid-19 outbreak? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features an ultra- hyg... 18 April 2020 11:20 AM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans doing great things: Free #Stayhome schooling APP

South Africans doing great things: Free #Stayhome schooling APP

Father-and-son team | Founders of WorksheetCloud, Dereck Marnewick, Chief Financial Officer | Dad and Adrian Marnewick, CEO | Son, build an app to help SA children access free online learning as a result of the Covid-19 Lockdown Stayhome schooling for this week's South Africans doing great things.

Just over a week since launch and nearly 10 000 hits later for free online lessons, you can join too by visiting their website here: www.worksheetcloud.com/live 



Profile Interview with Tumi Maroke

17 April 2020 10:19 PM

Tumi Maroke, award winning comedian, actress, writer and producer signed herself and South Africans up for a virtual show seat called #laughteristhebestmedicine this past week to keep stayhome South Africans entertained, so we thought we would get a spoon full of Tumi's sugar too, along with some much needed survival tips for all the lock down parents.

www.tumimorake.co.za

STEM LOCKDOWN DIGITAL SCHOOL AND READING CLUB

16 April 2020 11:26 PM

Nonhlanhla Mnisi | Head of Content & PR: Africa Teen Geeks

 

Vusi Cwane | Head of the Sasol Foundatio

 

Food distribution from Government

16 April 2020 10:23 PM

Lindiwe Zulu, The Minister of Social Development on food parcel distribution and strategy follow up from the government.

SA lock-down hits the 21-day mark - The impact and ramifications of the extension

16 April 2020 9:55 PM

Nkululeko Benedict Mhlongo, referred to as “Dr. Better”, Psychologist | Psychology Lecturer and PhD Candidate for tonight’s Psychological Corner as SA lock-down hits the 21-day mark, today and the social and humanitarian impact and ramifications of the extension on the ground.

Change your mindset feature

15 April 2020 11:26 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Man Torque: The Woman's Perspective

15 April 2020 10:51 PM

For this week's Man Torque we focus on the woman's perspective.

Joined by Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert, psychologist and author of How to Raise a Man; Ingrid Lotze, Wife and mother to MKP men + involved in the sister NPO Woman Within: Women for Afrika voluntary NPO organisation run by woman for women, and Kazlynn Bojabotshea, MKP wife who says: "Mankind is playing a big role in our life's. Today my husband is an honest man who has the support from other man."

Contact Megan: megandebeyer.com 

Contact Ingrid: www.facebook.com/hersandhisnow

Weird and Wonderful Wednesday: L. Ron Hubbard | Scientology

15 April 2020 10:19 PM

Puneet Dhamija, Managing Director | Curator and Sandra de Beer, Public Relations Officer for L. Ron Hubbard museum & Scientology Volunteer Ministers to explore  L. Ron Hubbard's discoveries about the mind and spirit which gave birth to Scientology. 

Contact L. Ron Hubbard House Joburg: 
+27 110 540 540 
+27 11 616 0457 

Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward

15 April 2020 9:35 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Update on water measures taken to curb COVID-19 in our communities

14 April 2020 11:17 PM

Dhesigen Naidoo, CEO of the Water Research Commission

Trending

'Phased-in resumption of school year workable, but stretching to July excessive'

Local

No relaxation of alcohol sale ban on the cards, confirms Ramaphosa

Business Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 50 with 2783 infections

Local

Alexandra residents affected by blaze rebuild their homes

18 April 2020 3:37 PM

Lesotho concourt found Thabane acted irrationally in suspending parliament

18 April 2020 1:15 PM

Experimental virus drug remdesivir effective in monkey – study

18 April 2020 12:52 PM

