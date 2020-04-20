Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
Employee engagement during the time of Covid-19
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Adrian Zanetti
Today at 05:10
Africa News update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
How matrics can manage their workload during the lockdown
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Wonga Ntshinga
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How much does one pay to municipality if no bills received during lockdown?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Trevor Blake - Director of Revenue, City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: tech tackles covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ashley Holling - Program Execution Manager at BroadReach
Today at 07:07
Government's plan to save economy as Covid--19 lockdown takes its toll
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 07:20
Township in Lockdown podcast
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phumzile Ntozini - Host of the 'Township in Lockdown' podcast and researcher at Sustainable Livelihoods Foundation
Today at 08:07
Future of SAA in balance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Linden Birns - MD of Plane Talking
Today at 08:21
Wine sector baffled by government's reversal on export decision
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Mungo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:45
Tracking the latest trends during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
