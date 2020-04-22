Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward (Part 2

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
A serious and more reflective perspective for this week's Weird and Wonderful World exploring Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter.
Crossing over live to New York City with American Orthodox Celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, author, public speaker, and TV host, (well known for being on Oprah, Dr.Phil, and others), Reverend René August, Priest in the Cape Town Diocese of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, and Father Peter John Pearson from the Roman Catholic Church | Director of the Catholic Parliamentary Liaison Office, Cape Town.
Walter Carelsen, SA family that was stuck in Rome and is back in SA and in quarantine....talking about their experience of COVID-19 in Rome vs SA behaviou
We are joined by Peter Goffe-Wood, Celebrity Chef on Cape Town's catering kitchen which is creating smiles and attempting to pay it forward with their Soupathon 1,000 to assist with the Covid-19 food issue, and appealing to SA restaurants to do the same.
To get on board contact: Lizelle du Plessis: helpc19@ekstreem.co.za