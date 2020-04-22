Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward (Part 2

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How to support your favourite Big Issue vendors during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Carelse - Managing Director at The Big Issue
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays: Rise of Voice search
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Minister of Defence on additional deployment and allegations of abuse
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
Ramadaan during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sataar Parker - Spokesperson at Gatesville Mosque
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
CPS out to dodge court order
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of Legal for Corruption Watch
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Understanding the role of the WHO in dealing with Global health issues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Precious Matsoso - Director General at Department of Health
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it afford-The Clothing bank
Today with Kieno Kammies
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from... 22 April 2020 6:06 PM
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing th... 22 April 2020 5:38 PM
[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa unpacks what the latest Covid-19 stats mean for the Western Cape and the current lockdown. 22 April 2020 4:47 PM
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
FNB client? There's misconception about how its 'Covid-19 Cashflow Relief' works FNB's "Covid-19 Cashflow Relief" is often misunderstood, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 22 April 2020 7:52 PM
Your face may be your most significant privacy concern They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more. 22 April 2020 7:23 PM
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward (Part 2

Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward (Part 2

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capita



Change your mindset feature

22 April 2020 11:26 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

A Weird and Wonderful World: A serious and more reflective perspective: Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter

22 April 2020 10:26 PM

A serious and more reflective perspective for this week's Weird and Wonderful World exploring Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter. 

Crossing over live to New York City with American Orthodox Celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, author, public speaker, and TV host, (well known for being on Oprah, Dr.Phil, and others), Reverend René August, Priest in the Cape Town Diocese of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, and Father Peter John Pearson from the Roman Catholic Church | Director of the Catholic Parliamentary Liaison Office, Cape Town.

COVID-19 experience in Rome vs SA behaviour

21 April 2020 11:35 PM

Walter Carelsen, SA family that was stuck in Rome and is back in SA and in quarantine....talking about their experience of COVID-19 in Rome vs SA behaviou

Nic Borain, Political Analyst

21 April 2020 10:08 PM
Totsie Memela, CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)

21 April 2020 9:57 PM
Prof Barry R. Hanyane, Associate Professor: Public Management & Governance School of Government studies North-West University

21 April 2020 9:46 PM
Daniel Silke, Political Economy | Keynote Speaker

21 April 2020 9:32 PM
Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC

20 April 2020 11:31 PM
Cape chefs don their whites to feed the hungry

20 April 2020 9:59 PM

We are joined by Peter Goffe-Wood, Celebrity Chef on Cape Town's catering kitchen which is creating smiles and attempting to pay it forward with their Soupathon 1,000 to assist with the Covid-19 food issue, and appealing to SA restaurants to do the same.

To get on board contact: Lizelle du Plessis: helpc19@ekstreem.co.za

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3635, with 65 deaths

Local

FNB client? There's misconception about how its 'Covid-19 Cashflow Relief' works

Business Lifestyle

You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown

Business Lifestyle

World celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day under COVID-19 cloud 22 April 2020 8:52 PM

22 April 2020 8:52 PM

Incidents of looting continue to plague various parts of Cape Town 22 April 2020 8:29 PM

22 April 2020 8:29 PM

GSK in Epping closes doors after several workers test positive for COVID-19 22 April 2020 8:04 PM

22 April 2020 8:04 PM

