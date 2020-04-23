Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises as it becomes new epicentre in SA The province has recorded 1,153 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Wednesday 22 April. The number of deaths has risen fr... 23 April 2020 8:02 PM
Sassa CEO explains how the new Covid-19 unemployment grant will be rolled out Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela describes how the social security agency plans to identify and pay eligible beneficiaries. 23 April 2020 7:42 PM
'There's no way R350 Covid-19 grant can turn into the potential of a livelihood' NGO coordinator Mervyn Abrahams says the special coronavirus grant of R350 a month will not be enough to help the unemployed get b... 23 April 2020 6:28 PM
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini. 23 April 2020 9:01 AM
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

Mandla L. Isaacs | Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory



Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 10:10 PM

Peter Bruce, Business Day Editor-in-Chier

Change your mindset feature

22 April 2020 11:26 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

A Weird and Wonderful World: A serious and more reflective perspective: Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter

22 April 2020 10:26 PM

A serious and more reflective perspective for this week's Weird and Wonderful World exploring Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter. 

Crossing over live to New York City with American Orthodox Celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, author, public speaker, and TV host, (well known for being on Oprah, Dr.Phil, and others), Reverend René August, Priest in the Cape Town Diocese of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, and Father Peter John Pearson from the Roman Catholic Church | Director of the Catholic Parliamentary Liaison Office, Cape Town.

Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward (Part 2

22 April 2020 9:17 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capita

COVID-19 experience in Rome vs SA behaviour

21 April 2020 11:35 PM

Walter Carelsen, SA family that was stuck in Rome and is back in SA and in quarantine....talking about their experience of COVID-19 in Rome vs SA behaviou

Nic Borain, Political Analyst

21 April 2020 10:08 PM
Totsie Memela, CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)

21 April 2020 9:57 PM
Prof Barry R. Hanyane, Associate Professor: Public Management & Governance School of Government studies North-West University

21 April 2020 9:46 PM
Daniel Silke, Political Economy | Keynote Speaker

21 April 2020 9:32 PM
Trending

[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address

Local Business Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3953, with 75 deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa vs the mask: It's Masked Matamela on the podium

23 April 2020 10:13 PM

Level 1 to 5: Here's what the lockdown levels mean for you

23 April 2020 9:54 PM

President’s Ramaphosa’s speech on the easing of SA lockdown

23 April 2020 9:50 PM

