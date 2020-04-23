Profile Interview - J' Something - Mi Casa turns 10!

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4220, with 79 deaths Cases rise by 267. There are four new Covid-19 related deaths are reported on Friday evening, two in the Western Cape. 24 April 2020 9:28 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 28 with 1,314 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,314 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 23 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 24 April 2020 6:34 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged "We control prices centrally. We’re 100% certain that we haven’t increased our prices," says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 23 April 2020 7:21 PM
[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address "I thank you for all that you have done and continue to do. May God bless South Africa and protect her people!" 23 April 2020 4:20 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Profile Interview - J' Something - Mi Casa turns 10!

J' Something | Lead Singer: Micasa

J' Something | Lead Singer: Micasa



Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 11:22 PM

Prof David Coplan, Social Anthropology Professor at Wits

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 10:39 PM

Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planne

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 10:10 PM

Peter Bruce, Business Day Editor-in-Chier

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 9:45 PM

Mandla L. Isaacs | Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory

Change your mindset feature

22 April 2020 11:26 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

A Weird and Wonderful World: A serious and more reflective perspective: Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter

22 April 2020 10:26 PM

A serious and more reflective perspective for this week's Weird and Wonderful World exploring Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter. 

Crossing over live to New York City with American Orthodox Celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, author, public speaker, and TV host, (well known for being on Oprah, Dr.Phil, and others), Reverend René August, Priest in the Cape Town Diocese of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, and Father Peter John Pearson from the Roman Catholic Church | Director of the Catholic Parliamentary Liaison Office, Cape Town.

Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward (Part 2

22 April 2020 9:17 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capita

COVID-19 experience in Rome vs SA behaviour

21 April 2020 11:35 PM

Walter Carelsen, SA family that was stuck in Rome and is back in SA and in quarantine....talking about their experience of COVID-19 in Rome vs SA behaviou

Nic Borain, Political Analyst

21 April 2020 10:08 PM
[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4220, with 79 deaths

Local

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

Local Politics

Premier and Health Dept have powers to tighten lockdown levels in at-risk areas

Local

EWN Highlights

Mogajane: IMF loan would come with 1% interest

24 April 2020 8:33 PM

COVID-19: Western Cape death toll continues to rise

24 April 2020 8:14 PM

Agri Western Cape hopes more sectors will open as lockdown rules are relaxed

24 April 2020 8:08 PM

