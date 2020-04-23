Profile Interview - J' Something - Mi Casa turns 10!

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
How the depressed economy will affect businesses in the CBD
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Rob Kane - Chairman at Central City Improvement District
Today at 07:45
Black Sash wants R1000 not R350 for the unemployed
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lynette Maart - National Director at Black Sash
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: Tennis COVID-19 Player Relief Program
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Richard Glover - CEO at Tennis SA
Today at 09:05
Post covid-19 recovery plan for conferencing, convention, restaurants and theaters
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Rosenberg - Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: South African Car of the Year awards 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Rubin Van Niekerk - Editor at Abn (Pty) Ltd
[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4220, with 79 deaths Cases rise by 267. There are four new Covid-19 related deaths are reported on Friday evening, two in the Western Cape. 24 April 2020 9:28 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 28 with 1,314 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,314 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 23 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 24 April 2020 6:34 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
View all Politics
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Profile Interview - J' Something - Mi Casa turns 10!

Profile Interview - J' Something - Mi Casa turns 10!

J'Something, lead singer from Micasa on the internationally acclaimed award-winning band, their 10th birthday celebration which brings a new album drop 2020, and the plight and fight along side local artists Covid-19 which saw the band drop their latest single 'Churchbell's the day the country went into lock-down.

www.micasamusic.com



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 11:22 PM

Prof David Coplan, Social Anthropology Professor at Wits

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 10:39 PM

Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planne

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 10:10 PM

Peter Bruce, Business Day Editor-in-Chier

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 9:45 PM

Mandla L. Isaacs | Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory

Change your mindset feature

22 April 2020 11:26 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

A Weird and Wonderful World: A serious and more reflective perspective: Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter

22 April 2020 10:26 PM

A serious and more reflective perspective for this week's Weird and Wonderful World exploring Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter. 

Crossing over live to New York City with American Orthodox Celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, author, public speaker, and TV host, (well known for being on Oprah, Dr.Phil, and others), Reverend René August, Priest in the Cape Town Diocese of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, and Father Peter John Pearson from the Roman Catholic Church | Director of the Catholic Parliamentary Liaison Office, Cape Town.

Being retrenched, dealing with your finances and way forward (Part 2

22 April 2020 9:17 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capita

COVID-19 experience in Rome vs SA behaviour

21 April 2020 11:35 PM

Walter Carelsen, SA family that was stuck in Rome and is back in SA and in quarantine....talking about their experience of COVID-19 in Rome vs SA behaviou

Nic Borain, Political Analyst

21 April 2020 10:08 PM
[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4220, with 79 deaths

Local

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

Local Politics

Premier and Health Dept have powers to tighten lockdown levels in at-risk areas

Local

EWN Highlights

Mogajane: IMF loan would come with 1% interest

24 April 2020 8:33 PM

COVID-19: Western Cape death toll continues to rise

24 April 2020 8:14 PM

Agri Western Cape hopes more sectors will open as lockdown rules are relaxed

24 April 2020 8:08 PM

