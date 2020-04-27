Medical Monday: Professor Glenda Gray

Professor Glenda Gray, Multiple award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 says if South Africa is lucky, we could see Covid-19 vaccine trials start later this year.
We follow up on today's media briefing from the Department of Health and everything moving forward in terms of lock-down phases along with health & precaution in the new living conditions, as well as deal with chronic / susceptible illness i.e. HIV, Tuberculosis, Respiratory, Immune disease, etc; testing, vaccines and or intermediate treatments + a focus on those who have recovered: How and why as a guide line moving forward
Rian Reyneke | Director of the Board for Johannesburg Property Owners & Managers Association (JPOMA)
Londi Mncube, Managing Director: Mncube Consulting who has extensive experience spanning over 15 years in the digital ecosystem and works with a number of Chinese technology firms talks to us about Africa | China relations specifically around the allegations of discrimination.
J'Something, lead singer from Micasa on the internationally acclaimed award-winning band, their 10th birthday celebration which brings a new album drop 2020, and the plight and fight along side local artists Covid-19 which saw the band drop their latest single 'Churchbell's the day the country went into lock-down.
Prof David Coplan, Social Anthropology Professor at Wits
Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planne
Peter Bruce, Business Day Editor-in-Chier
Mandla L. Isaacs | Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
A serious and more reflective perspective for this week's Weird and Wonderful World exploring Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter.
Crossing over live to New York City with American Orthodox Celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, author, public speaker, and TV host, (well known for being on Oprah, Dr.Phil, and others), Reverend René August, Priest in the Cape Town Diocese of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, and Father Peter John Pearson from the Roman Catholic Church | Director of the Catholic Parliamentary Liaison Office, Cape Town.