News & Current Affairs: Africa | China relations

Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: NGO School in a Box offers free online content
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Noma Moyo - Project manager at School in a Box
Today at 07:07
Health Dept briefing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 07:20
UCT support to students for online learning which gets going from today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 08:07
Saving SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka
Today at 08:21
South Africans researchers and innovators take on Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ashley Pretorius - Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
What are your rights as a consumer with the National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest news from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 21:15
Lockdown effects on Indy bookstores. - Gavin Joachim, Mervyn Sloman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
News & Current Affairs: Africa | China relations

News & Current Affairs: Africa | China relations

Londi Mncube, Managing Director: Mncube Consulting who has extensive experience spanning over 15 years in the digital ecosystem and works with a number of Chinese technology firms talks to us about Africa | China relations specifically around the allegations of discrimination.

 

 



JPOMA proposes a relief plan and reduction of utility charges to the City of Johannesburg as and stimulus package in the wake of COVID-19

27 April 2020 10:17 PM

Rian Reyneke | Director of the Board for Johannesburg Property Owners & Managers Association (JPOMA

Medical Monday: Professor Glenda Gray

27 April 2020 9:17 PM

Professor Glenda Gray, Multiple award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 says if South Africa is lucky, we could see Covid-19 vaccine trials start later this year.

We follow up on today's media briefing from the Department of Health and everything moving forward in terms of lock-down phases along with health & precaution in the new living conditions, as well as deal with chronic / susceptible illness i.e. HIV, Tuberculosis, Respiratory, Immune disease, etc; testing, vaccines and or intermediate treatments + a focus on those who have recovered: How and why as a guide line moving forward 

Profile Interview - J' Something - Mi Casa turns 10!

24 April 2020 10:38 PM

J'Something, lead singer from Micasa on the internationally acclaimed award-winning band, their 10th birthday celebration which brings a new album drop 2020, and the plight and fight along side local artists Covid-19 which saw the band drop their latest single 'Churchbell's the day the country went into lock-down.

www.micasamusic.com

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 11:22 PM

Prof David Coplan, Social Anthropology Professor at Wits

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 10:39 PM

Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planne

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 10:10 PM

Peter Bruce, Business Day Editor-in-Chier

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 9:45 PM

Mandla L. Isaacs | Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory

Change your mindset feature

22 April 2020 11:26 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

A Weird and Wonderful World: A serious and more reflective perspective: Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter

22 April 2020 10:26 PM

A serious and more reflective perspective for this week's Weird and Wonderful World exploring Covid-19 in relation to Passover, the plagues, and Easter. 

Crossing over live to New York City with American Orthodox Celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, author, public speaker, and TV host, (well known for being on Oprah, Dr.Phil, and others), Reverend René August, Priest in the Cape Town Diocese of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, and Father Peter John Pearson from the Roman Catholic Church | Director of the Catholic Parliamentary Liaison Office, Cape Town.

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4,793, with 90 deaths

Local

Shawarma Express saves its employees’ jobs with nimble 'survival technique'

Business

1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday)

Local Opinion Politics

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Local

DA lays criminal charges against Zikalala after Freedom Day event

27 April 2020 7:56 PM

People caught without masks forced to sweep streets in Madagascar

27 April 2020 6:37 PM

Eastern Cape facing protective gear supply issues for health workers

27 April 2020 5:04 PM

