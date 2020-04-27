JPOMA proposes a relief plan and reduction of utility charges to the City of Johannesburg as and stimulus package in the wake of COVID-19

Professor Glenda Gray, Multiple award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 says if South Africa is lucky, we could see Covid-19 vaccine trials start later this year.



We follow up on today's media briefing from the Department of Health and everything moving forward in terms of lock-down phases along with health & precaution in the new living conditions, as well as deal with chronic / susceptible illness i.e. HIV, Tuberculosis, Respiratory, Immune disease, etc; testing, vaccines and or intermediate treatments + a focus on those who have recovered: How and why as a guide line moving forward

