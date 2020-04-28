Deployment of Cuban doctors in SA

Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Pineapple prices up 80%
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Orca pod spotted in False Bay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dave Hurwitz
Guests
Dave Hurwitz
125
Today at 07:07
Tourism Minister on Economic Cluster briefing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane
Guests
Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane
125
Today at 07:20
Police union fears over Covid-19 cop shop shut downs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oscar Skommere - General Secretary at South African Police Union
Guests
Oscar Skommere - General Secretary at South African Police Union
125
Today at 08:07
Competition Commission takes action on Dischem
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner at Competition Commission
Guests
Thembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner at Competition Commission
125
Today at 08:21
Will our e-commerce ban under lockdown backfire?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
125
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Some Thyme
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
What should education in SA look like post covid-19?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
125
Today at 10:08
Addressing the Covid 19 funding shortage for elderly residential care facilities in the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Geffen, Dr - General Practitioner at ...
Guests
Leon Geffen, Dr - General Practitioner at ...
125
Today at 10:33
Gift of the Givers rolls out their drive through Covid-19 testing center in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Naeem Kathrada - One of the organisers from Gift of the Givers
Guests
Dr Naeem Kathrada - One of the organisers from Gift of the Givers
125
Today at 10:45
Century City feed a family Initiative
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gary Koetser - CEO Century city convention centre and hotel
Guests
Gary Koetser - CEO Century city convention centre and hotel
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up