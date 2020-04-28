Man Torque: Relationships Lockdown 101

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Pineapple prices up 80%
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Orca pod spotted in False Bay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dave Hurwitz
Today at 07:07
Tourism Minister on Economic Cluster briefing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane
Today at 07:20
Police union fears over Covid-19 cop shop shut downs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oscar Skommere - General Secretary at South African Police Union
Today at 08:07
Competition Commission takes action on Dischem
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner at Competition Commission
Today at 08:21
Will our e-commerce ban under lockdown backfire?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Some Thyme
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What should education in SA look like post covid-19?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Today at 10:08
Addressing the Covid 19 funding shortage for elderly residential care facilities in the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Geffen, Dr - General Practitioner
Today at 10:33
Gift of the Givers rolls out their drive through Covid-19 testing center in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Naeem Kathrada - One of the organisers from Gift of the Givers
Today at 10:45
Century City feed a family Initiative
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gary Koetser - CEO Century city convention centre and hotel
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 35 with 1,778 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,778 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 607 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 33 to 35. 28 April 2020 7:48 PM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry More the 2 500 people have signed the petition asking President Ramaphosa to allow deliveries of all books from 1 May. 28 April 2020 5:29 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It's a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
Treasury will have to step in where Land Bank defaults on bonds, says AgriSA CEO We must to keep the value chain and the food systems going at all costs to avoid a food insecurity situation, says Omri van Zyl. 28 April 2020 1:49 PM
Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients. 28 April 2020 12:28 PM
Death knell still ringing for SAA Financial journalist Ray Mahlaka asks 'What's the plan Gordhan?' as SAA limps towards retrenchment deadline. 28 April 2020 11:45 AM
Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer Parents are invited to an online event this Wednesday with specialist parent psychologist and author of "How to Raise a Man", Mega... 28 April 2020 5:49 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it. 27 April 2020 12:29 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It's a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Man Torque: Relationships Lockdown 101

Man Torque: Relationships Lockdown 101

Ingrid Lotze, Facilitator and coach and Gavin Moffat | author of Swimming with Sharks, CEO advisor, strategist, speaker



Deployment of Cuban doctors in SA

28 April 2020 11:04 PM

Simon Hlungwani | President of DENOSA(Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa) and Dr Kgosi Letlape | President at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA

Force-majeure during COVID lockdown in South Africa

28 April 2020 9:17 PM

Veronica Vurgarellis, Director Lawtons Africa, spoke about unforeseen and unforeseeable and out of the reasonable control of one or both of the parties to a contract, and which makes it objectively impossible for one or both of the parties to perform their obligations under the contract.

JPOMA proposes a relief plan and reduction of utility charges to the City of Johannesburg as and stimulus package in the wake of COVID-19

27 April 2020 10:17 PM

Rian Reyneke | Director of the Board for Johannesburg Property Owners & Managers Association (JPOMA

News & Current Affairs: Africa | China relations

27 April 2020 10:11 PM

Londi Mncube, Managing Director: Mncube Consulting who has extensive experience spanning over 15 years in the digital ecosystem and works with a number of Chinese technology firms talks to us about Africa | China relations specifically around the allegations of discrimination.

 

 

Medical Monday: Professor Glenda Gray

27 April 2020 9:17 PM

Professor Glenda Gray, Multiple award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 says if South Africa is lucky, we could see Covid-19 vaccine trials start later this year.

We follow up on today's media briefing from the Department of Health and everything moving forward in terms of lock-down phases along with health & precaution in the new living conditions, as well as deal with chronic / susceptible illness i.e. HIV, Tuberculosis, Respiratory, Immune disease, etc; testing, vaccines and or intermediate treatments + a focus on those who have recovered: How and why as a guide line moving forward 

Profile Interview - J' Something - Mi Casa turns 10!

24 April 2020 10:38 PM

J'Something, lead singer from Micasa on the internationally acclaimed award-winning band, their 10th birthday celebration which brings a new album drop 2020, and the plight and fight along side local artists Covid-19 which saw the band drop their latest single 'Churchbell's the day the country went into lock-down.

www.micasamusic.com

www.micasamusic.com

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 11:22 PM

Prof David Coplan, Social Anthropology Professor at Wits

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 10:39 PM

Mr G: Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author and Financial Planne

Post Nation Address Expert Analysis

23 April 2020 10:10 PM

Peter Bruce, Business Day Editor-in-Chier

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4996 with 93 deaths

Local

Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate

Local World

6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

UN: SA’s ban on sale of alcohol during lockdown contributed to low GBV stats

28 April 2020 8:55 PM

SA mining firms work together against COVID-19 as mines reopen

28 April 2020 8:40 PM

Agri SA: Land Bank’s financial distress to have knock-on effect on agri sector

28 April 2020 7:40 PM

