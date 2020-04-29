Ramification of government's decision - Reaction to Min. Zuma's presser

Guest: Sue Goldstein, Deputy Director for SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science Priceless SA
Topic: Governments decisions and the impact/ ramifications
Guest: Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist
The psychological/ social/ humanitarian impact, ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures - especially flipping decision like smokes.
Guest: Adv Rob Solomon, Convener: SA1ST Forum
OPENING OF SCHOOLS: We read the plan presented by the Department of Basic Education and find it DIABOLICAL. We will thus drive an online petition and media campaign calling on all South Africans to reject this plan. We will call on all parents not to send their children back to school and call on teachers not to return either UNTIL the health & safety of all concerned are TOTALLY GUARANTEED.""
Guest: Yusuf Abraamjee, Founder: Tax Justice SA
PLOT: U-TURN ON CIGARETTES IS ECONOMIC SABOTAGE
TAX Justice South Africa (TJSA) condemns tonight’s announcement of an extension to the cigarette ban as “life-endangering economic sabotage”.
Guest: Kagiso Pooe, Public Policy Specialist and lecturer at North-West University
Topic: Reaction to NDZ presser
Guest: Adv Manny Witz
Topic: Legal implications - What is the fine line/ real difference between stage 4 and stage 5
