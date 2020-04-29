Psychological ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province. 29 April 2020 4:29 PM
Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)? You can send your consumer-related questions and queries to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler via consumer@knowler.co.za 29 April 2020 3:31 PM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4 It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte). 29 April 2020 6:57 PM
'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue. 29 April 2020 6:28 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Psychological ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures

Psychological ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures

Guest: Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist

The psychological/ social/ humanitarian impact, ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures - especially flipping decision like smokes. 



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

School kid’s regulations - Reaction

29 April 2020 11:08 PM

Guest: Adv Rob Solomon, Convener: SA1ST Forum

 

OPENING OF SCHOOLS: We read the plan presented by the Department of Basic Education and find it DIABOLICAL. We will thus drive an online petition and media campaign calling on all South Africans to reject this plan. We will call on all parents not to send their children back to school and call on teachers not to return either UNTIL the health & safety of all concerned are TOTALLY GUARANTEED.""

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is U-turn on cigarettes an economic sabotage?

29 April 2020 10:32 PM

Guest: Yusuf Abraamjee, Founder: Tax Justice SA

PLOT: U-TURN ON CIGARETTES IS ECONOMIC SABOTAGE
TAX Justice South Africa (TJSA) condemns tonight’s announcement of an extension to the cigarette ban as “life-endangering economic sabotage”.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to Min. Zuma's outlining how level 4 will unfold

29 April 2020 10:12 PM

Guest: Kagiso Pooe, Public Policy Specialist and lecturer at North-West University 

Topic: Reaction to NDZ presser

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Difference between stage 4 and stage 5 from a legal perspective

29 April 2020 9:54 PM

Guest: Adv Manny Witz

Topic: Legal implications - What is the fine line/ real difference between stage 4 and stage 5

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramification of government's decision - Reaction to Min. Zuma's presser

29 April 2020 9:32 PM

Guest: Sue Goldstein, Deputy Director for SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science Priceless SA 

Topic: Governments decisions and the impact/ ramifications 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Relationships Lockdown 101

28 April 2020 11:52 PM

Ingrid Lotze, Facilitator and coach and Gavin Moffat | author of Swimming with Sharks, CEO advisor, strategist, speaker

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deployment of Cuban doctors in SA

28 April 2020 11:04 PM

Simon Hlungwani | President of DENOSA(Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa) and Dr Kgosi Letlape | President at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Force-majeure during COVID lockdown in South Africa

28 April 2020 9:17 PM

Veronica Vurgarellis, Director Lawtons Africa, spoke about unforeseen and unforeseeable and out of the reasonable control of one or both of the parties to a contract, and which makes it objectively impossible for one or both of the parties to perform their obligations under the contract.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JPOMA proposes a relief plan and reduction of utility charges to the City of Johannesburg as and stimulus package in the wake of COVID-19

27 April 2020 10:17 PM

Rian Reyneke | Director of the Board for Johannesburg Property Owners & Managers Association (JPOMA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

Local

Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union

Lifestyle Business

Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days

Local

EWN Highlights

24-hour spike in COVID-19 cases, death toll breaches 100 mark

29 April 2020 9:47 PM

CTICC to become COVID-19 hospital when virus peaks in WC

29 April 2020 8:54 PM

Still no alcohol, cigarettes under level 4 lockdown - minister

29 April 2020 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA