South Africans Doing Great Things - Susan Scott and Bonne de Bond

Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
Today at 07:10
WCED discusses the plan to phase in pupils from June
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 07:45
Another magazine publisher closes, what's the future of publishing?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Reg Rumney - Independent researcher and former director of the SA Reserve Bank Centre for Economic Journalism at Rhodes University
Today at 08:10
Level 4 lockdown regulations on Inter-provincial travel
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: F1 season set to resume without spectators in July!
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent
Today at 09:05
Solidarity takes bid against BEE Requirement for tourism relief to ConCourt
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dirk Hermann - Deputy General Secretary at Solidarity (Trade Union)
Today at 09:50
Right of Reply: Discovery Health on the payment of covid-19 tests
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigar... 1 May 2020 8:00 PM
WCED preparing for schools to reopen in June for Grades 7 and 12, says MEC Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the department will be ready to welcome back grade 7 and matric learners next month... 1 May 2020 7:08 PM
Need to travel between provinces to get back to work? You've got until Thursday The government has allowed once-off inter-provincial movement for people who could not travel during level 5 lockdown. 1 May 2020 5:17 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva. 30 April 2020 11:00 AM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things - Susan Scott and Bonne de Bond

South Africans Doing Great Things - Susan Scott and Bonne de Bond

Susan Scott | Author 

Bonne De Bod



Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka-Ncube

1 May 2020 10:44 PM

Guest: Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Profile interview with local and internationally acclaimed actor and voice actor. His latest powerful work in the form of a new and touching reality-series Abobaba S1 just finished airing on Mzansi Wethu (Mnet Channel 163) which reconnects fathers with their children. 
About the TV series - something so prevalent in South Africa today especially around the recent issues with men and how to find healing for them. 
Abobaba is a moving new reality series that reconnects fathers with their children and it aired every Saturday night at 18:30. Created by production company Passion Lane, Abobaba is a reality show that helps to find relatable solutions between parents who may have been divorced, separated, broken up or lost contact after the children were born. 
There are many families across South Africa who seek to connect or reconnect with their fathers. Abobaba is a series that aims to re-establish these bonds and attempt to mend tense family dynamics through mediation. 
Hosted by the inimitable Sello Maake-ka Ncube, the show intimately tracks the journey of 13 fathers as they hope to reunite with their children. What makes Abobaba unique is the use of a patent psychological approach in every episode to showcase possible
solutions that may assist in healing long-forgotten family rifts that resulted in the exclusion of fathers in their children's lives. 

Accessing government unemployment grant

1 May 2020 9:51 PM

Guest: Totsie Memela, CEO of SASSA

Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicine

30 April 2020 11:19 PM

Mandisa Mashego 

Reaction to Education Minister's briefing on back-to-school plans

30 April 2020 10:10 PM

Guest: Noncedo Madubedube, Gen-Sec for Equal Education 

#BackToSchool Dep of Education Follow up #Covid-19

30 April 2020 9:42 PM

Guest: Motheo Brodie | Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27

Follow up on Department of Education media briefing by DBE Minister Angie
Motshekga, (Thursday 30th April 2020) 

Says Section 27 in their follow up statement around concerns:

"EELC and SECTION27 have written to the DBE outlining some of these concerns and questions in detail. We are yet to receive a response".

Contact: news@section27.org.za | info@section27.org.za 
WhatsApp number during virus: 0607540751

Lock-down Post Traumatic Growth | Resilience | Essentialism

30 April 2020 9:33 PM

Guest: Dr Jonathan D Moch | Specialist Psychiatrist, Cognitive Therapist Founder and Managing Director: Project I.R.T.H

If you are suffering from depression, anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, despair, fatigue, relationship issues, loneliness, or burnout, the Lock down may be the ideal time to encounter the core of the problems and implement fundamental solutions. 

Contact: jonathandmoch@gmail.com 

Psychological ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures

29 April 2020 11:17 PM

Guest: Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist

The psychological/ social/ humanitarian impact, ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures - especially flipping decision like smokes. 

School kid's regulations - Reaction

29 April 2

Guest: Adv Rob Solomon, Convener: SA1ST Forum

 

OPENING OF SCHOOLS: We read the plan presented by the Department of Basic Education and find it DIABOLICAL. We will thus drive an online petition and media campaign calling on all South Africans to reject this plan. We will call on all parents not to send their children back to school and call on teachers not to return either UNTIL the health & safety of all concerned are TOTALLY GUARANTEED.""

Is U-turn on cigarettes an economic sabotage?

29 April 2020 10:32 PM

Guest: Yusuf Abraamjee, Founder: Tax Justice SA

PLOT: U-TURN ON CIGARETTES IS ECONOMIC SABOTAGE
TAX Justice South Africa (TJSA) condemns tonight’s announcement of an extension to the cigarette ban as “life-endangering economic sabotage”.

Need to travel between provinces to get back to work? You've got until Thursday

Local

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4

Local

New Covid-19 grant will only be paid from 15 May but applications open next week

Local

BATSA gives Dlamini-Zuma until Monday to lift tobacco sales ban

1 May 2020 8:14 PM

WC govt spends over R40 mln on NGOs for GBV victims during lockdown

1 May 2020 7:50 PM

Dozens of journalists die from coronavirus since 1 March – NGO

1 May 2020 6:41 PM

