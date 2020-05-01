Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Covid-19 threat to SA media
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Lockdown impact on Early Childhood Development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Eric Atmore - Director of the Centre for ECD and Professor of Education Policy Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:25
Interview: Mayor Dan Plato on lockdown 4 and plight of homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dan Plato - Executive Mayor at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Mariner's Wharf crippled by covid-19 lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stanley Dorman
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Live crossing to the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
#Saveyourfaves-Grumpy and Runt
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-How real is retirement
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Edu feature with UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigar... 1 May 2020 8:00 PM
WCED preparing for schools to reopen in June for Grades 7 and 12, says MEC Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the department will be ready to welcome back grade 7 and matric learners next month... 1 May 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Jacques Pauw explores alleged links between the cigarette ban, NDZ and Mazzotti Veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw suggests that there could be a more sinister plot behind the continued cigarette ban... 1 May 2020 12:42 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under l... 1 May 2020 2:06 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Guest: Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Profile interview with local and internationally acclaimed actor and voice actor.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is one of South Africa's most esteemed actors and voice actors, having performed in theatre, film and television both in his native land, as well as in the United States, Britain, Canada and Europe.



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Stroop: Winning the journey into the rhino horn war

1 May 2020 11:51 PM

Guests: Susan Scott and Bonne de Bod,  Directors, filmmakers, producers and researchers.

Local documentary takes international circuits by storm as it hit’s its 28th award – the SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) for ‘Best Natural History and Environmental Programme’ for the ground-breaking film: ‘Stroop – a journey into the rhino horn war’.

‘STROOP is available via on line streaing in 77 countries and in 4 languages (iTunes, Amazon Prime, GooglePlay, Vimeo on Demand)

www.sdbfilms.com

www.bonnedebod.co.za

 

 

Accessing government unemployment grant

1 May 2020 9:51 PM

Guest: Totsie Memela, CEO of SASSA

Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicine

30 April 2020 11:19 PM

Mandisa Mashego 

Reaction to Education Minister's briefing on back-to-school plans

30 April 2020 10:10 PM

Guest: Noncedo Madubedube, Gen-Sec for Equal Education 

#BackToSchool Dep of Education Follow up #Covid-19

30 April 2020 9:42 PM

Guest: Motheo Brodie | Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27

Follow up on Department of Education media briefing by DBE Minister Angie
Motshekga, (Thursday 30th April 2020) 

Says Section 27 in their follow up statement around concerns:

"EELC and SECTION27 have written to the DBE outlining some of these concerns and questions in detail. We are yet to receive a response".

Contact: news@section27.org.za | info@section27.org.za 
WhatsApp number during virus: 0607540751

Lock-down Post Traumatic Growth | Resilience | Essentialism

30 April 2020 9:33 PM

Guest: Dr Jonathan D Moch | Specialist Psychiatrist, Cognitive Therapist Founder and Managing Director: Project I.R.T.H

If you are suffering from depression, anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, despair, fatigue, relationship issues, loneliness, or burnout, the Lock down may be the ideal time to encounter the core of the problems and implement fundamental solutions. 

Contact: jonathandmoch@gmail.com 

Psychological ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures

29 April 2020 11:17 PM

Guest: Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist

The psychological/ social/ humanitarian impact, ramifications and consequence of these drastic measures - especially flipping decision like smokes. 

School kid’s regulations - Reaction

29 April 2020 11:08 PM

Guest: Adv Rob Solomon, Convener: SA1ST Forum

 

OPENING OF SCHOOLS: We read the plan presented by the Department of Basic Education and find it DIABOLICAL. We will thus drive an online petition and media campaign calling on all South Africans to reject this plan. We will call on all parents not to send their children back to school and call on teachers not to return either UNTIL the health & safety of all concerned are TOTALLY GUARANTEED.""

Is U-turn on cigarettes an economic sabotage?

29 April 2020 10:32 PM

Guest: Yusuf Abraamjee, Founder: Tax Justice SA

PLOT: U-TURN ON CIGARETTES IS ECONOMIC SABOTAGE
TAX Justice South Africa (TJSA) condemns tonight’s announcement of an extension to the cigarette ban as “life-endangering economic sabotage”.

