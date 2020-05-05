Legal rights and routes for GBV /Domestic violence cases specifically in Lock-down

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
The Street Store closing in on 1000 outlets worldwide
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Neo Mashigo - Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi Group
Today at 05:10
Africa update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Researchers positive about possible breakthrough in fight against malaria
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremy Herren - Research head at International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays - lion encounters are never a good idea
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ashleigh Dore
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Fita on their legal fight for cigarette sales under lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
Today at 07:20
Comair clips own wings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 08:07
What SA can learn as European economies emerge from lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Raymond Parsons - Economist at NWU Business School
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:22
Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 10:33
Save ur Faves -Dineplan explains the campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Greg Whitfield - Co-founder of Dineplan and Voucherplan
Today at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward-The Clothing bank
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
5G introduced ion SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
Western Cape conducting many postmortem Covid-19 tests, says Premier Winde Provincial health authorities are conducting postmortem tests for Covid-19, which may be a contributing factor to the high death r... 5 May 2020 7:17 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Has coronavirus given us an opportunity to redress the balance in education? John Maytham speaks to UWC professor Mmaki Jantjies about the glaring inequalities in the country's education system. 5 May 2020 5:46 PM
View all Local
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
View all Politics
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Legal rights and routes for GBV /Domestic violence cases specifically in Lock-down

Legal rights and routes for GBV /Domestic violence cases specifically in Lock-down

Guest: Janine Myburgh | MD and Attorney: Myburgh Attorneys inc

Contact Details: Janine - 082 894 6641

Gender Based Violence SA - 080 428 428

SMS: *120 7867#



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Covid-19 the new disruptor in our workplace and careers

5 May 2020 11:24 PM

Guest: Ronel Kleynhans |Lecturer and Coordinator of the Honours Programme in the Department of Industrial Psychology, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, University of the Free State

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Mboweni says can't support policy that discriminates against white tourism firms

5 May 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Tessa Dooms: Director at JASORO Consultancy Political and Social Analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

NGOs and Social Development issue

5 May 2020 9:58 PM

Guest: Siyabulela Jentile, President of NotInMyName

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Reimagining the role of trade unions in a post-Covid-19 world

4 May 2020 11:05 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane is the chief activist of the One South Africa Movement, talking about an article that he wrote on the Daily Maverick titled “Reimagining the role of trade unions in a post-Covid-19 world”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

FITA to challenge cigarette ban in court

4 May 2020 10:20 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Medical Matters: Different approaches to medicine

4 May 2020 10:19 PM

Dr Kgosi Letlape | President at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST

South Africans Doing Great Things - Stroop: Winning the journey into the rhino horn war

1 May 2020 11:51 PM

Guests: Susan Scott and Bonne de Bod,  Directors, filmmakers, producers and researchers.

Local documentary takes international circuits by storm as it hit’s its 28th award – the SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) for ‘Best Natural History and Environmental Programme’ for the ground-breaking film: ‘Stroop – a journey into the rhino horn war’.

‘STROOP is available via on line streaing in 77 countries and in 4 languages (iTunes, Amazon Prime, GooglePlay, Vimeo on Demand)

www.sdbfilms.com

www.bonnedebod.co.za

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka Ncube

1 May 2020 10:44 PM

Guest: Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Profile interview with local and internationally acclaimed actor and voice actor.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is one of South Africa's most esteemed actors and voice actors, having performed in theatre, film and television both in his native land, as well as in the United States, Britain, Canada and Europe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Accessing government unemployment grant

1 May 2020 9:51 PM

Guest: Totsie Memela, CEO of SASSA

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Trending

Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach

Local

'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'

World Business Opinion Africa

[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa commends KZN govt's efforts in preparing COVID-19 care facilities

5 May 2020 7:54 PM

Sars predicts rise in business rescue cases this year

5 May 2020 7:51 PM

WHO urges countries to investigate early COVID-19 cases

5 May 2020 7:09 PM

