"The best defense against the Corona Pandemic starts in your kitchen

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Mokete Setoaba
125
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 05:20
First responders in the City of Cape Town
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 05:40
Breakfast show throw forward
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Refilwe Moloto - Economic & Strategic Advisor at ...
125
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Golden Arrow products validity extended for passengers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer - Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Service
125
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Sea Point arson attack victim speaks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 07:20
Discovery members confused on why their gym discounts set to drop despite promise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dinesh Govender
125
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
125
Today at 08:07
Caxton pulls plug on presses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Botes - Caxton GM
125
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Tinsley Woodcrafters
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:20
Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 10:33
#Saveyourfaves-Strolla Restaurant and Bar
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Lock Down anger management and Psychological coping strategies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr G - Psychologist
125
Today at 13:50
Junior Biologists Course goes online at Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katja Langui
125
