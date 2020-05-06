"The best defense against the Corona Pandemic starts in your kitchen

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Mokete Setoaba
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
First responders in the City of Cape Town
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 05:40
Breakfast show throw forward
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Refilwe Moloto - Economic & Strategic Advisor at ...
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Golden Arrow products validity extended for passengers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer - Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Service
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Sea Point arson attack victim speaks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
Discovery members confused on why their gym discounts set to drop despite promise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dinesh Govender
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Caxton pulls plug on presses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Botes - Caxton GM
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Tinsley Woodcrafters
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:20
Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
#Saveyourfaves-Strolla Restaurant and Bar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Lock Down anger management and Psychological coping strategies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr G - Psychologist
Today at 13:50
Junior Biologists Course goes online at Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katja Langui
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19. 6 May 2020 6:52 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
Second Khayelitsha animal clinic robbed at gunpoint - Can you help? 'They came in with guns blazing'. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is in desperate need of support after an armed robbery. 6 May 2020 5:20 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times' Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19. 6 May 2020 9:08 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
"The best defense against the Corona Pandemic starts in your kitchen

"The best defense against the Corona Pandemic starts in your kitchen

Elaine Beckett: Ayurvedic Consultant

Stanley Beckett:  Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Website: www.ommysoul.com 



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

6 May 2020 10:47 PM

Guest: Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason | Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library | Initiated in The Lodge of Light, Past Master of Lodge Edinburgh Castle, and PM of Lodge Sir Robert Moray, No. 1641 the premier Scottish Lodge of Researc

"Should parents tell their children about their financial struggles and debt?"

6 May 2020 9:20 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Covid-19 the new disruptor in our workplace and careers

5 May 2020 11:24 PM

Guest: Ronel Kleynhans |Lecturer and Coordinator of the Honours Programme in the Department of Industrial Psychology, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, University of the Free State

Mboweni says can't support policy that discriminates against white tourism firms

5 May 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Tessa Dooms: Director at JASORO Consultancy Political and Social Analyst 

NGOs and Social Development issue

5 May 2020 9:58 PM

Guest: Siyabulela Jentile, President of NotInMyName

Legal rights and routes for GBV /Domestic violence cases specifically in Lock-down

5 May 2020 9:19 PM

Guest: Janine Myburgh | MD and Attorney: Myburgh Attorneys inc

Contact Details: Janine - 082 894 6641

Gender Based Violence SA - 080 428 428

SMS: *120 7867#

Reimagining the role of trade unions in a post-Covid-19 world

4 May 2020 11:05 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane is the chief activist of the One South Africa Movement, talking about an article that he wrote on the Daily Maverick titled “Reimagining the role of trade unions in a post-Covid-19 world”.

FITA to challenge cigarette ban in court

4 May 2020 10:20 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

Medical Matters: Different approaches to medicine

4 May 2020 10:19 PM

Dr Kgosi Letlape | President at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

Trending

'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

Business Opinion

[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Local

Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Invest now to fight next pandemic, says WHO

6 May 2020 8:30 PM

Trump says coronavirus crisis 'worse than Pearl Harbour' or 9/11

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Alex, Sandton most affected by COVID-19, says Gauteng Health Dept

6 May 2020 8:16 PM

