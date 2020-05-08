Profile Interview with Pastor Ray McCauley

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:50
Health Feature: Are covid-19 measures a compromise of the TB epidemic?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr James Seddon - Clinician and Researcher at Desmond Tutu TB Centre
Today at 07:10
IMF engaging government on funding
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - Spokesperson at COSATU
Today at 07:45
What obligation do parents have to pay school fees?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: Rugby updates
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Host at SportsLIVE podcast
Today at 09:05
What do about the relief needs of tour guides?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Petrol price decrease
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Robert Maake - Director: Fuel Pricing Mechanism at Department Of Energy
Latest Local
[WATCH] Cape breweries feed the hungry by repurposing 'massive' brewing pots The SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using the pots that are usually used to brew beer. 8 May 2020 6:41 PM
Western Cape is the only province with strategic Covid-19 testing, explains prof Western Cape is the only province that has implemented smart and strategic Covid-19 testing, says health economist Prof Alex van d... 8 May 2020 5:55 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 08 May 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 8 May 2020 4:56 PM
View all Local
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown' Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups. 8 May 2020 8:56 AM
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
View all Politics
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut. 8 May 2020 1:36 PM
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt. 8 May 2020 1:09 PM
'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance' "We’re not forecasting any load shedding during the winter months," says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 8 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Business
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Profile Interview with Pastor Ray McCauley

Profile Interview with Pastor Ray McCauley

PASTOR RAY McCAULEY - SENIOR PASTOR & FOUNDER
Ps Ray McCauley is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Rhema Bible Church North, as well as the President of Rhema Family Churches (RFC) and the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC).



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - TC Maila

8 May 2020 11:37 PM

TC Maila | Professional Photographer

TC Maila is a South African born travel photographer.
He was born in a small village of gaMaila in Limpopo (South Africa). His interest in
photography began when he started analyzing body language and behaviour in people.
The love for art and telling stories can be traced as far as childhood days in his village.
Just like most photographers, as a beginner he would capture everything till his interest
in rural life imaged. He started revisiting such places once again and investing more
resources and time in such adventures. Ever since he noticed that people remember
things and events based on how deep their emotions are involved and engaged, he then
saw an opportunity to use photography as a tool for story telling and for sharing
information

An Open Letter to President Ramaphosa, from Herman Mashaba

7 May 2020 10:22 PM

Herman Mashaba

The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

7 May 2020 9:17 PM

The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

"The best defense against the Corona Pandemic starts in your kitchen

6 May 2020 11:21 PM

Elaine Beckett: Ayurvedic Consultant

Stanley Beckett:  Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Website: www.ommysoul.com 

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

6 May 2020 10:47 PM

Guest: Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason | Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library | Initiated in The Lodge of Light, Past Master of Lodge Edinburgh Castle, and PM of Lodge Sir Robert Moray, No. 1641 the premier Scottish Lodge of Researc

"Should parents tell their children about their financial struggles and debt?"

6 May 2020 9:20 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Covid-19 the new disruptor in our workplace and careers

5 May 2020 11:24 PM

Guest: Ronel Kleynhans |Lecturer and Coordinator of the Honours Programme in the Department of Industrial Psychology, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, University of the Free State

Mboweni says can't support policy that discriminates against white tourism firms

5 May 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Tessa Dooms: Director at JASORO Consultancy Political and Social Analyst 

NGOs and Social Development issue

5 May 2020 9:58 PM

Guest: Siyabulela Jentile, President of NotInMyName

Trending

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

Local

Woman who used K-word at crash scene charged with crimen injuria and assault

Local

Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape

Local

EWN Highlights

World leaders evoke WWII spirit in battle against pandemic

8 May 2020 8:52 PM

Venezuela charges two Americans with 'terrorism, conspiracy'

8 May 2020 8:01 PM

Sisulu praises progress made to house Wilgespruit families

8 May 2020 7:43 PM

