Medical Matters: The Inside Track: three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special

Prf Shabir Madhi is professor of Vaccinology at Wits University, co-founder and codirector of the African Leadership Initiative for Vaccinology Expertise, Director of the
South African Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens
Research Unit and Research Chair in Vaccine-Preventable Diseases at the National
Research Foundation. In short, he knows his stuff.
Gushwell in conversation with Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on special
Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.
TC Maila | Professional Photographer
TC Maila is a South African born travel photographer.
He was born in a small village of gaMaila in Limpopo (South Africa). His interest in
photography began when he started analyzing body language and behaviour in people.
The love for art and telling stories can be traced as far as childhood days in his village.
Just like most photographers, as a beginner he would capture everything till his interest
in rural life imaged. He started revisiting such places once again and investing more
resources and time in such adventures. Ever since he noticed that people remember
things and events based on how deep their emotions are involved and engaged, he then
saw an opportunity to use photography as a tool for story telling and for sharing
information
PASTOR RAY McCAULEY - SENIOR PASTOR & FOUNDER
Ps Ray McCauley is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Rhema Bible Church North, as well as the President of Rhema Family Churches (RFC) and the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC).
Elaine Beckett: Ayurvedic Consultant
Stanley Beckett: Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Website: www.ommysoul.com
